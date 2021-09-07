Traveling to these European countries has just become more difficult for Americans

Some European countries are fighting against American travelers. Getty



I It has been less than a week since the European Union removed the US from the safe list of countries for non-essential travel, and now some of the most visited blocks from the 27 member states have reacted by limiting additional Covid-19 travel restrictions for Americans. .

< position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/>

The EU recommendation is not binding, so it is up to each individual country in the bloc to impose additional restrictions. Already, it is clear that travelers will not find a universal policy across the EU, as a messy patch of different rules and regulations is appearing across the continent.

Here are the European countries where it has become more difficult for Americans to travel.

EU countries where Americans are virtually completely banned

Sweden: As of September 6, the US is now off the Swedish list of safe countries. This means that American tourists are not allowed to enter Sweden for non-essential reasons, regardless of vaccination status. The United States had previously been barred from banning Swedes from entering for non-EU residents.

Bulgaria: Two days after the EU removed the United States from the list of safe travel destinations, Bulgaria placed the United States on its list of red zones. Individuals coming from the United States, regardless of their nationality, are barred from entering Bulgaria. American tourists can visit Bulgaria, however, if they arrive from a country on the green or orange list, and present either evidence of vaccination against Covid-19, a recent negative Covid test result, or evidence of cure from Covid-19. (More: American Embassy)

EU countries where Americans now face stricter restrictions

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/>

Netherlands: The Dutch have imposed some of the toughest new restrictions on American travelers. As of September 4, the Netherlands considers the US a high-risk area. Only fully vaccinated Americans can enter the country AND they must comply with a mandatory quarantine requirement. Furthermore, travelers must also submit a Covid-19 negative PCR test or a negative antigen test performed within 24 hours before departure for the Netherlands. (More: American Embassy | Entry checklist in the Netherlands)

Demark: Unvaccinated Americans are now banned from entry into Denmark. Previously, all American travelers could enter the country only with a negative COVID-19 test or evidence of recovery. Entry requirements for vaccinated tourists remain the same.

Italy: All travelers from the US, regardless of vaccination status, must now submit a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days of their arrival in Italy. Unvaccinated travelers should also be quarantined for five days upon arrival and then tested again. (More: Italian Ministry of Health)

Spain: As of September 6, Spain requires either evidence of complete vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test, or evidence of cure from Covid-19. To enter Spain, all travelers must submit health information to Spain Travel Health portal, which generates a QR code to be displayed when you log in. The system also sends each passenger an email with a QR code. (More: American Embassy | Frequently Asked Questions about Travel Health in Spain)

Belgium: The US is on Belgium’s list of high-risk countries in the red zone. American tourists can travel to Belgium only if they can present proof of full vaccination. American travelers who cannot present a valid vaccination certificate cannot travel to Belgium for non-essential reasons unless they hold an EU citizenship or residence. (More: American Embassy)

EU Countries Where Restrictions Have Not Changed

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-2"/>

So far, most European Union countries have not imposed additional restrictions following the removal of the United States from the list of safe travel. But protocols can change a currency, and travelers need to keep an eye on policies that affect not only entry into a country, but field restrictions, such as requirements for travelers to show evidence of vaccination for various activities. Here is a summary of the restrictions that remain in place in the well-known European tourist destinations:

Germany: Even before the EU removed the United States from the safe travel list, Germany had classified the US as a high-risk area for Covid-19. Travelers who have been to the US within 10 days of entering Germany must be fully vaccinated or be able to demonstrate why travel is essential. Travelers who can prove they were previously infected with Covid through a positive PCR test taken between 28 days and six months before arrival, and who show no relevant symptoms, are considered to have fully recovered. (More: German Embassy)

Norway: American travelers are still not allowed to enter Norway, except for those visiting close family members. Passengers must show a negative result from a Covid-19 test taken 24 hours before departure and must also take a post-entry test. (More: American Embassy)

Portugal: To enter Portugal, US travelers must present either an EU digital vaccination certificate or a Covid-19 negative test taken within 72 hours of departure or a negative antigen test taken within 48 hours of departure. Once in Portugal, travelers must show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test to stay in a hotel or vacation rental property. Travelers who test positive for Covid while in Portugal will face a 10-day quarantine at their own expense. (More: American Embassy)

France: The United States remains on France’s green list. This means that fully vaccinated U.S. travelers can enter the country without testing, while unvaccinated adult travelers and all travelers under the age of 12 must submit a negative PCR or antigen test taken less than 72 hours before arrival. . Individuals who have previously contracted Covid-19 can submit a recovery certificate dated 11 days to six months prior to arrival. While you are in France, travelers must download and activate TousAntiCovid mobile app, which requires proof of Covid health status, to dine in restaurants, bars and cafes and access the main tourist attractions and other indoor places. (More: French Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-3"/>

Greece: Before entering Greece, American travelers must finish passenger tracking form and indicate a negative PCR test result for Covid-19, performed within 72 hours of arrival, or a negative antigen test result performed within 48 hours of arrival. (More: American Embassy)