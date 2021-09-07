Guinea’s coup leader bans foreign travel for government officials | Politika Lajme

International
Guinea's coup leader bans foreign travel for government officials
The leader of the army unit that ousted President Alpha Conde tells government ministers that there will be no witch hunts, a day after the coup in the West African nation.
Guinean government officials are barred from leaving the country until further notice and a curfew imposed in the mining areas has been lifted, said the leader of the army unit that overthrew President Alpha Conde.
On Monday Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, a former French legionnaire officer, told a rally of Condes ministers, including the prime minister and senior government officials, that they should also hand over their official vehicles.
There will be no witch-hunts, he said a day after the coup that drew international condemnation and threats of sanctions.
The takeover of the West African nation, which holds the world’s largest bauxite reserves, a mineral used to make aluminum, sent metal prices skyrocketed to a 10-year high on Monday for fear of disruption. further supply to the downstream market. There was still no indication of such an interruption.
Light traffic resumed and several shops reopened around Kaloum’s main administrative district in the capital, Conakry, which witnessed heavy gunfire on Sunday as special forces battled loyal Conde soldiers. A military spokesman said on television that ground air borders had also been reopened.
However, uncertainty remains. While the military unit appears to have had Conde in custody, telling the West African nation on state television that they had disbanded the government and constitution, other branches of the military have not yet commented publicly.
Doumbouya said on state television on Sunday that poverty and endemic corruption had pushed his forces to remove Conde from office.
The window for change is too short
Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque, reporting from Dakar to neighboring Senegal, called Mondays to meet an extraordinary scene as powerful figures of the country were brought inside the national parliament to be summoned by the new leader.
What is interesting in this scene is that he was there to reassure and threaten them, Haque said.
On the one hand, he said No one will follow you, but we will take your vehicles, your passports, so that you do not leave the country. The borders are open. The airport is not closed, trying to secure the two international actors who have condemned this coup, but also trying to secure the population of Guinea.
He calls for a government of national unity, but he has not given a timeline for when he will do so and what framework will work.
Emmanuel Kwesi Aning of the International Peacekeeping Center Kofi Annan told Al Jazeera that the leaders of the coup in Guinea have a short window to approve any change.
The window for change to occur is too short. The demographics of Guinea and the Sahel and West African states are such that people are losing patience. The military regime has no more than 6-12 months, which means if they will have that time to govern, to demonstrate.
The optimism with which Conde was voted in power in 2010 has completely disappeared, Aning said.
The coup met with the sentencing of some of Guinea’s strongest allies. The United Nations quickly denounced the takeover and both the African Union and the West African regional bloc have threatened sanctions.
In an overnight statement, the US State Department said that violence and unconstitutional measures could erode Guinea’s prospects for stability and prosperity.
These actions could limit the ability of the United States and other Guinean international partners to support the country, the statement said.
Regional experts said, however, that unlike landlocked Mali, where neighbors and partners were able to put pressure on the military government after a coup, influence over the military in Guinea could be limited because it was not offshore. , also because it is not a member of the West African currency union.
Although mineral wealth has boosted economic growth during Condes ’rule, few citizens are benefiting significantly, contributing to the bloated frustration among millions of unemployed youth.
