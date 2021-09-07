BBC reporters Ben Hunte and Sophia Smith Galer join Vice World News





Vice is increasing his international news coverage with two BBC employees. Ben Hunte, the BBC’s first LGBT correspondent, and Sophia Smith Galer, the BBC World Service reporter who made a name for herself using TikTok, are joining Vice World News as senior reporters based in London. Vice World News began last year to build on Vice News’ “meteoric success” in the US and increase its footprint across the globe. Creates television, digital and audio news programs for global audiences. It is now strengthening its journalistic talent across Europe, the Middle East and the African region to cover global histories in its major beats including extremism, justice, equality, trafficking and global conflict. Matthew Champion, executive editor of Vice World News for EMEA, said both Hunte and Smith Galer were “phenomenal journalists who will give Vice World News a huge edge in telling stories that matter, and telling them in the right way as we grow our audience at EMEA and around the world. [Read more:Younger readers are passing mainstream news by, but what can publishers do about it? Sophia Smith-Galer shares thoughts] Hunte, which will launch in mid-September, will have a focus on global LGBTQ experiences and issues, race, human rights and the African continent. He joined the BBC as its first LGBT correspondent in early 2019 and recently made a transfer as BBC Correspondent in West Africa. Smith Galer, who has already left the BBC, starts her role right away and will focus on the creators’ global economy, the Middle East, health and misinformation. She is also writing her first book about Harper Collins that refutes cultural myths about sex, which will be published in January. Vice claimed that Vice World News has seen “healthy growth” since its inception last year with 50 million views on its video content each month and 1.2 million subscribers on Instagram and Snapchat. About 45% of its audience is Gen Z (currently 24 years old and under) Abbreviations made in Vice Mediaat the end of August, with nearly 20 mostly US-based employees redundant in a shift from text to video, it did not affect Vice News or Vice World News. Vice Media Group announced on Friday it had closed a capital of $ 135 million ($ 97 million)

financing from its existing investors, with plans to use the money to fund growth opportunities, such as direct customer offers and content licensing. Chief Executive Nancy Dubuc said: “Vice Media Group has an unparalleled premium collection of brands enabled by diverse capabilities on global platforms. We believe we are in a stronger position today than ever before and look forward to taking this business to the next level with this additional investment. ” Pictures: Vice Sign up here for Weekly newsletter to be read from Gazeta Shtypi containing interviews, data, knowledge and investigations.

