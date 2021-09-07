Proactive news headlines including Surefire Resources, Global Energy Ventures, Pan Asia Metals and West Wits Mining





Sydney, 06 September 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -Proactive, provider of real-time news and interviews to adult companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies: Surefire NL (ASX: SRN) sources have revealed encouraging results from a recent geochemical land survey undertaken in the southeast and during the impact from the Yidby Gold Deposit within the southern part of the Yalgoo-Singleton Greenstone Belt in Western Australia. Click here

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX: GEV) will lead the world in its carbon-free future with its zero-emission supply chain for overseas transportation of 100% green hydrogen. Click here

Pan Asia Metals Ltd (ASX: PAM) has set a new record high in completing a well-supported private plan to raise $ 6 million through the issuance of 15 million shares at 40 cents per share for institutional and sophisticated investors. Click here

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX: POL) has frozen its shares while awaiting further information outside the Republic of Guinea, where a statement from the military says the government has disbanded. Click here

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX: WWI) Chairman Michael Quinert has bought 180,000 shares through trading in the market. Click here

WA Kaolin Ltd (ASX: WAK) has signed a major contract with Haver & Boecker Australia for the supply of equipment that will form the basis of a bag solution for the kaolin powder product. Click here

RPM Automotive Group Ltd (ASX: RPM) will buy direct wholesale business tires in Far North Queensland (FNQ), which will add scale to the company’s growing footprint in the region. Click here

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX: KWR) has established the first high-grade underground mineral resource (MRE) estimate at the Yunndaga deposit within the Menzies Gold Project (MGP) north of Kalgoorlie in the WA. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX: RTR) has welcomed the news that joint venture partner AIC Mines Ltd has begun drilling into the Lamil Gold-Copper Project in Paterson Province, Western Australia. Click here

Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX: AQI) has taken its next step towards establishing a JORC source in the Silver-Lead-Zinc Sala Project in Sweden by launching an extensive drilling program. Click here

Resources PVW NL (ASX: PVW) has identified the further potential of rare earth elements (REE) in its Tanami project in Western Australia during a fieldwork campaign on the Killi Killi East perspective. Click here

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX: AVR, OTC: AMEUF, FRA: DDF) has appointed the internationally recognized Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Chris Meduri MD MPH, as its Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Click here

Pantoro Ltd (ASX: PNR) has identified a large platinum group element (PGE) system during ongoing exploration at Edison Prospect within the Halls Creek rental package in Western Australia. Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX: OKR, FRA: 260) is on a trade stop ahead of drilling results from its Enmore Gold Project in northeastern New South Wales. Click here

Shree Minerals Ltd (ASX: SHH) has passed another milestone on the road to the resumption of the Nelson Bay River Iron Project (NBR) in northwest Tasmania by signing an agreement to protect the port and ship cargo. Click here

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX: AZY) has recorded other strong gold and copper shocks during its 2021 training program on the Minyari Dome estate in the famous Western Australian Paterson Province. Click here

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML) has started an excavation program at Prospect Tourmaline Ridge within its 64North Gold Project in Alaska. Click here About Proactive The story goes on With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies cited on major global stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors. The Proactive platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, utilizing a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and web development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally. The Proactive Network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors seeking opportunities. Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that totally attract up to 10 million views per month.

We distribute our content to hundreds of leading and specialized news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult to penetrate in press releases.

We create custom corporate websites from scratch, empowering their clients and brands with a modern online presence and the latest knowledge on effective SEO strategy.

Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further enhance our online presence and reach with the sophisticated goal of digital investors.

We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research by a team of experienced analysts. For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/proactive-news-headlines-including-surefire-121100659.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos