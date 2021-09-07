University classes resume in Afghanistan with a ‘curtain of separation’ | World News





A local news agency in Afghanistan reported on Monday that university classes started in the country, but with a “curtain of separation”. A photo posted on Twitter by Aamaj News shows male and female students sitting in a classroom with curtains between them. This is the result of outlining the educational policies given by the Taliban, now in power in Afghanistan, through their dictates. The Taliban have said in many interviews that they have no problem with educating women “but they should study with a hijab”. In a lengthy order issued Saturday, the Taliban ordered women attending private Afghan universities to wear an abaya and niqab robe covering most of the face. They also said that classes should be divided by sex – or at least divided by a curtain. The Taliban dictatorship said that female students should be taught only by other women, but if that was not possible, then “elders” of good character could be met. Women must also finish their lesson five minutes earlier than men to stop them from mingling outside, the Taliban order further said. For students, curtains have become a hindrance. “Placing curtains is not acceptable,” Anjila, a 21-year-old student at Kabul University who returned to find her split classroom, told Reuters by telephone. “I really felt awful when I entered the classroom … We are gradually going back to 20 years ago.” The decree, the Taliban said, applies to private colleges and universities, which have been popping up with mushrooms since their first rule ended in 2001. During that period, girls and women were excluded from education mainly because of the rules regarding same-sex classes and the insistence that they be accompanied by a male relative whenever they left home. A journalism professor at Herat University in the west of the country told Reuters he decided to split his one-hour class into two halves, first teaching women and then men. Of the 120 students enrolled for his course, less than a quarter showed up at the school on Monday. The Taliban have secured a moderate and inclusive government this time around and have issued statements in a bid to build trust. But on the ground, the situation has not changed much. On Saturday, a pregnant Afghan policeman Banu Nigara was shot dead by Taliban fighters in front of her husband and children at her home in Firozkoh, local media reported. Nigara, a police officer was shot dead in front of her children and husband last night at 22:00 in Ghor province. Nigara was 6 months pregnant, she was shot dead by the Taliban, leading Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary wrote on Twitter on Sunday quoting members of her family. However, the Taliban have denied involvement in Nigara’s killing. Colleges and higher education institutions opened in Afghanistan on Monday after being closed for months, first due to coronavirus (Covid-19) disease and later due to chaos in the war-torn country.

