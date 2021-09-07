The 52nd International Eucharistic Congress begins in Budapest

Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco invites the whole Church to reflect on the theme of the International Eucharistic Congress: All my resources are with You during the sermon at the opening Mass for this occasion. He notes that the Eucharist goes beyond all loneliness, all distance and all indifference. Pope Francis will celebrate the closing Mass of the Congress on September 12th.

By Benedetta Capelli

“May the Lord God give us the ability to feel these days that Christ is with us in the Eucharist. He does not leave the Church, people and humanity alone.”

Cardinal Péter Erd, Primate of Hungary, uttered these heartfelt words at the beginning of the Mass in Budapest that opened the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress, which was to be postponed from last year due to the pandemic.

The cardinal also greeted the representatives of the Eastern Christians with whom he worked and prayed to build Christian unity so that our testimony would be credible.

A voice that reaches the heart of Europe

Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, president of the Council of European Bishops ‘Conferences, prepared the sermon for the Mass celebrated at Heroes’ Square in Budapest. Wasshte read in Hungarian by Cardinal Peter Erdo who recalled the bells ringing solemnly, “forming a choir that seeks to embrace all of humanity.”

From this ideal rostrum, he noted, the voice of the Shepherds, the voice of this assembly that is taking place, seeks to knock – with humility and joy – into the hearts of the peoples of Europe and to go beyond, to the farthest corners of the earth, he said.

It is a voice that is “weak, but echoes through the centuries and marked by the blood of martyrs,” from which it takes strength to proclaim Jesus and to remember that “despite the limitations and shadows of her children, the light of Christ shines in Church “.

No one is alone

That voice, he continued, is “like a sail unfolded by the spirit of the Spirit” and tells a great truth to the men and women of today:

“You are not alone in a hostile universe, you are not alone in the wonderful mystery of life, you are not alone in your thirst for freedom and eternity. Wherever you are, you are not invisible, God looks at you with love; you are not “Orphan, God is your Father; you are worthy of the blood of Jesus, the Redeemer of the world and the Bread of eternal life. Do not be afraid: God is not dead, the Eucharist overcomes every loneliness, every distance, every indifference.”

In this way, the same voice calls on the Church not to be silent, but to “place the radiance of the risen Christ in the face of all.”

God is young

Noting the presence of children celebrating Communion and their First Holy Confirmation, Cardinal Bagnasco recalled the simplicity of their hearts welcoming Jesus, a friend who does not betray.

Addressing young students in Catholic schools, he said that faith and reason coexist and that “God is not a competitor to your freedom, and faith is not a set of prohibitions, but rather a great” yes “to joy, even when it is demanding because love is a serious thing. “

Remember that the Church needs you, your youth, your enthusiasm, and you need Jesus, he urged. Everything ages quickly, only God is always young and the Church is the true youth of the world because it preserves the sacrament of the Body of Christ. The Eucharist be the center of your days. From every day!

Cardinal Bagnasco also addressed the priests, “the morning watchmen, the living presence of the Mother and Teacher Church.” He said the Church’s gratitude goes to them because they are “messengers of the love of God, prophets of the Spirit in a market of material values, heirs of a living Tradition, and messengers of the future in a lost world.” “The church,” he added, “does not provide you with peace, but repeats to you with Christ, ‘Do not be afraid.’

Near every heart

Finally, he made an invitation to those who feel the weight of the Cross, who weep or are persecuted for the sake of judges, who feel voiceless and homeless, to regain courage because the Lord is present in the hearts of those who approach Me.

The church has no other name to proclaim and worship: Jesus Christ. Remember, his face is the Gospel, his presence is the Eucharist.