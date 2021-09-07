Rupert Murdoch News Corp. in Australia to facilitate denial of climate change





SYDNEY, Australia After years of casting doubt on climate change and attacking politicians who favored corrective action, media Rupert Murdochs in their native Australia are planning an editorial campaign next month advocating a carbon-neutral future. Depending on its content, the project, described by the executives in Mr. Murdochs News Corp. on Monday, could be a breakthrough that provides political coverage for Australia’s Conservative government to end its refusal to set ambitious broadcast targets. If held, it could put pressure on Fox News and other Murdoch-owned media in the United States and Britain that have been hostile to climate science. But critics, including scientists who have been a target of News Corps climate warfare, warned that the effort may be little more than wearing windows that leave damaged decades intact. Make me skeptical, said Michael E. Mann, director of the Center for Earth System Science at Pennsylvania State University. While Rupert Murdoch and News Corp do not pull their attack dogs on Fox News and The Wall Street Journal, who continue to promote climate change disinformation on a daily basis, these are empty promises that should be seen as a desperate ploy to rehabilitate the image. public of a major climate villain.

As widely described by News Corp executives, the project will include features and editorials across influential corporate newspapers, along with Sky News, its 24-hour news channel. They will explore a path towards achieving zero net emissions by 2050, a goal set by dozens of countries that scientific studies show is essential to avoid some of the most catastrophic effects of global warming. News Corp executives in Australia have said little publicly about their plans, which they were previously reported by The Sydney Morning Herald. News Corp. and a spokesman for Rupert Murdoch did not respond to email requests for comment.

On Monday, Paul Whittaker, chief executive of Sky News, appeared before the Australian Senate to answer questions at a public hearing about misinformation in the media. It minimized the reported change in climate change priorities. I would not describe it as a campaign, he said. I would describe it, in terms of Sky News, as an exploration of very complex issues.

Sky tends to be the most extreme of News Corps properties. Last month, YouTube suspended the conservative news channel for a week for violating the coronavirus platform misinformation policies. Two years ago, one of her hosts labeled climate change a deceptive and dangerous cult driven by unscrupulous and evil interests. In many of the company newspapers, where strong journalism often stands by the unwavering ideology in articles that often do not carry the opinion label, the editorial project has been widely discussed in recent weeks, often with a sense of relief. Extreme weather Updated September 3, 2021, 2:38 pm ET A senior News Corp newspaper employee, who requested anonymity because he was not allowed to describe internal decision-making, said the editorial efforts reflected a growing recognition by the company that the world had moved towards a stronger stance on climate change. He said the project had been going on for months, with various political and business figures having been warned in advance, a signal that the turn towards zero-zero emissions approval was threatening to surprise conservative allies. Coordinated campaigns are not uncommon for News Corp., Australia’s dominant commercial news provider, with newspapers in major cities and regional areas. Some stores are currently pushing for a speedy Covid-19 vaccination. In the case of global warming, the campaign will begin shortly before a new round of international climate talks in Scotland. Time sparked hope and cynicism among News Corps climate coverage critics. If true, it could provide a critical impetus for the momentum needed for the Glasgow summit in November, said Jolle Gergis, a climate scientist at the Australian National University.

Richie Merzian, director of the climate and energy program at the Australian Institute, a progressive research organization, said News Corp should call for immediate action to reduce emissions.

Indeed, they are moving from a student F to a student D here, he said. The real danger is that News Corp will move from denying climate change to delaying climate action with irresponsible and irresponsible long-term goals. Zero net by 2050 is almost useless if not implemented, if there is no short-term ambition and if there is no accompanying commitment to stop the opening of new coal mines and new gas fields. Professor Mann, whose book New Climate War takes a closer look at what he calls inactivists, polluters, politicians and the media who have opposed climate action, said News Corp may have simply understood that denial in the face of increasingly harsh climate events. , especially the terrible ones. Shrub fires 2019-20 in Australia, were no longer sustainable. They resorted to other tactics of delay, distraction, diversion, separation, etc. in their efforts to maintain the current state of fossil fuel, he said by email. Focusing on a 2050 target, three decades away, launches cans so far down the road that it is largely pointless. This allows cynics to appeal to the promises of new technology (carbon capture, geo-engineering, etc.) Decades on the road as a crutch to continue the business as usual burning fossil fuels. Malcolm Turnbull, a former Australian prime minister who was frequently attacked by News Corp and collapsed in an intra-party dispute in 2018 over climate policy, also warned that News Corp had a long record that coverage could not be hidden for several weeks. News Corps’ new engagement, he said, should only be believed if the company’s journalists and editors stop beating up supporters of climate action and stop protecting conservative members of Parliament who have resisted climate policy.

That section of the right wing of the coalition denial of the coalition has a lot of influence and its foundation is the News Corp media, said Mr. Turnbull in an interview. There they live and flourish. If there is a difference there, that would be significant. But, he added, I will not give them credit for something they have not done yet.

Yan Zhuang contributed to the report from Melbourne, Australia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/06/business/news-corp-climate-change.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos