International
Omnicell Increases International Footprint With Opening Of Omnicell Software Development Center India
MOUNTAIN VIEW, California .– (TELE BUSINESS) -Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL), a leading provider of drug management solutions and accession tools for health systems and pharmacies, announced today that it has opened a new software development center through its Bangalore-based India subsidiary. India. The new Omnicells Center will focus on product innovations to advance the Companys strategy to provide cloud-based infrastructure to support Autonomous Pharmacy.
Bangalore Software Development Center will accelerate Omnicells cloud strategy and its suite of cloud-based devices, software and service technologies designed to enable healthcare providers, including hospitals, retail pharmacies and other entities , to improve quality, reduce costs, and increase human efficiency. Migrating to a single cloud-based platform and integrating pharmacy systems will allow healthcare organizations to navigate the complexities of drug management and foster stronger, data-driven results.
The new Omnicell India software development center will be led by Ved Singh, who joins Omnicell as Vice President, Software Engineering. Ved brings more than 24 years of experience building products on cloud-based artificial intelligence platforms, enterprise software and mobile applications. We are excited about the opportunity to accelerate the Omnicells cloud strategy by providing software to support integrated, interoperable solutions that will improve patient efficiency and outcomes across ongoing care, said Virad Gupta, who as Deputy President of Software Applications and Cloud Platform leads the global company Software engineering organization. Ved will be useful in providing software services that will support the Omnicell Cloud platform, combining his experience in product development and cloud-based platform with scaling teams from scratch.
Omnicell is helping providers across care continuity understand the potential of Autonomous Pharmacy by replacing error-prone manual processes with intelligent technology and automated workflows. Through a powerful combination of hardware, software, and technology-enabled services provided through a cloud platform, Omnicells drug management solutions help improve quality, reduce costs, and increase human efficiency.
Visit ours Recruitment site to learn more about opportunities to join the Bangalore-based team.
About Omnicell
Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy delivery delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports the most efficient way to manage medicines in all care settings. Over 7,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver effective intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the UK utilize innovative Omnicell drug adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and prescription compliance, helping to reduce costly readmissions in hospitals. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.comwith
OMNICELL is a registered trademark and the Omnicell logo is a trademark of Omnicell, Inc.
Preliminary Statement Statements
Some of the statements contained in this press release relate to future plans and objectives regarding Omnicells products and services. These statements are future statements, in the sense of the Private Securities Law Reform Act of 1995. Current results and other events may differ significantly from those predicted by future statements due to a number of risk factors. and significant known and unknown uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in the Risk Factors section of Omnicells’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in other Company Statements to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Future statements should be considered in light of these risks and uncertainties. Investors are warned not to rely unnecessarily on future statements. All future statements contained in this press release speak only up to the date of this press release. Omnicell assumes no obligation to update such statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
OMCL-G
Sources
2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210906005319/en/Omnicell-Grows-International-Footprint-with-Opening-of-Omnicell-India-Software-Development-Center
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]