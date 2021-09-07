MOUNTAIN VIEW, California .– (TELE BUSINESS) -Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL), a leading provider of drug management solutions and accession tools for health systems and pharmacies, announced today that it has opened a new software development center through its Bangalore-based India subsidiary. India. The new Omnicells Center will focus on product innovations to advance the Companys strategy to provide cloud-based infrastructure to support Autonomous Pharmacy.

Bangalore Software Development Center will accelerate Omnicells cloud strategy and its suite of cloud-based devices, software and service technologies designed to enable healthcare providers, including hospitals, retail pharmacies and other entities , to improve quality, reduce costs, and increase human efficiency. Migrating to a single cloud-based platform and integrating pharmacy systems will allow healthcare organizations to navigate the complexities of drug management and foster stronger, data-driven results.

The new Omnicell India software development center will be led by Ved Singh, who joins Omnicell as Vice President, Software Engineering. Ved brings more than 24 years of experience building products on cloud-based artificial intelligence platforms, enterprise software and mobile applications. We are excited about the opportunity to accelerate the Omnicells cloud strategy by providing software to support integrated, interoperable solutions that will improve patient efficiency and outcomes across ongoing care, said Virad Gupta, who as Deputy President of Software Applications and Cloud Platform leads the global company Software engineering organization. Ved will be useful in providing software services that will support the Omnicell Cloud platform, combining his experience in product development and cloud-based platform with scaling teams from scratch.

Omnicell is helping providers across care continuity understand the potential of Autonomous Pharmacy by replacing error-prone manual processes with intelligent technology and automated workflows. Through a powerful combination of hardware, software, and technology-enabled services provided through a cloud platform, Omnicells drug management solutions help improve quality, reduce costs, and increase human efficiency.

Visit ours Recruitment site to learn more about opportunities to join the Bangalore-based team.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy delivery delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports the most efficient way to manage medicines in all care settings. Over 7,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver effective intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the UK utilize innovative Omnicell drug adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and prescription compliance, helping to reduce costly readmissions in hospitals. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.comwith

OMNICELL is a registered trademark and the Omnicell logo is a trademark of Omnicell, Inc.

Preliminary Statement Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release relate to future plans and objectives regarding Omnicells products and services. These statements are future statements, in the sense of the Private Securities Law Reform Act of 1995. Current results and other events may differ significantly from those predicted by future statements due to a number of risk factors. and significant known and unknown uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in the Risk Factors section of Omnicells’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in other Company Statements to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Future statements should be considered in light of these risks and uncertainties. Investors are warned not to rely unnecessarily on future statements. All future statements contained in this press release speak only up to the date of this press release. Omnicell assumes no obligation to update such statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

OMCL-G