International
The Taliban claim control of the Panjshir Valley, but the Resistance vows to Fight
The Taliban claimed on Monday that they had captured the Panjshir Valley, raising their flag over the last Afghan provincial capital, not under their control, although representatives of opposition forces there claimed they would fight from the mountains.
If the Taliban manage to keep Panjshir under control, it would be a symbolic stone for swift invading groups and a return to national power.
The Taliban never managed to control Panjshir the last time they ruled Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001, and it was the starting point for the US-led invasion following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York and the Pentagon.
Soviet forces, during the invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s, made advances in the territory on at least nine occasions, only to retreat each time, sometimes after suffering heavy losses.
The Taliban have always been fierce against Panjshir fighters and were complicit in the assassination of their famous commander Ahmad Shah Massoud 20 years ago.
As rumors of the Taliban taking control of Panjshir spread this past weekend, it was only on Monday morning that the group officially took control.
Panjshir Province falls completely into the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, wrote in a statement on Twitterwith
Taliban fighters posted images online that are said to be militants raise the flag of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, as the Taliban call the country, in the provincial capital, Bazarak, as well as their forces talking to local leaders.
But while the Taliban claimed to have occupied the entire province, the opposition group, the National Resistance Front, opposed the account, saying its forces were still positioned beyond the Panjshir Valley.
We assure the people of Afghanistan that the fight against the Taliban and their allies will continue until justice and freedom prevail, says on Twitterwith
Contradictory accounts of what was happening on the ground in the 70-mile area north of Kabul, the country’s capital, were difficult to verify because internet and telephone service in the region was disrupted.
The leader of the resistance groups, Ahmad Massoud, the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, the commander who was killed in 2001, released an audio recording on Monday calling for the nation to rise up against the Taliban.
“Wherever you are, whether inside the country or abroad, we call on you to rise up in resistance to the dignity, integrity and freedom of our country,” he said, according to a census transcript.
He added that despite the Taliban’s claims that they wanted a peaceful negotiated solution with the opposition forces, they launched a full-scale military offensive against our people, which resulted in numerous casualties, including close family members. sime.
There were reports Sunday of possibly significant losses among resistance fighters, including the deaths of several commanders and resistance spokesman Fahim Dashti.
For their part, the Taliban tried to reassure the local population that their forces would say no harm.
We give full assurance to the honorable people of Panjshir that they will not be discriminated against, said Mr. Mujahid, spokesman for the groups. They are all our brothers, and we will serve a common place and purpose.
Understand the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban rose in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here you have more about their history of origin and their history as rulers.
The Taliban took over most of Afghanistan with astonishing speed after the withdrawal of most American forces. After months of heavy fighting and horrific casualties, trained Afghan security forces finally melted before the militants, culminating in the capture of Kabul by the Taliban on 15 August.
The Taliban have not yet officially announced the structure of their new government, but said Monday that they will soon provide more details.
In what appeared to be an attempt to retain former Afghan soldiers, Mr Mujahid said previous forces that had been trained and are professional should be recruited into the new regime.
This, he added, would be done through a procedure he did not elaborate.
However, pockets of resistance in Afghanistan remained, especially in the north, where the Taliban have long clashed with other paramilitary groups. In late August, a group of former mujahedeen fighters and Afghan commandos said they had started a resistance war in Panjshir. A rugged area about 70 kilometers north of Kabul, Panjshir, with its rugged mountains and valleys, has provided cover for insurgents since the Soviet occupation.
The Taliban in recent days reported that they had won against the resistance forces and had killed several senior leaders, including Mr. Dashti. Ahmad Zia Kechkenni, Dashti’s brother, said in an interview Monday that the spokesman was martyred to defend his people and his country, Afghanistan.
Representatives of the resistance group said that, despite the Taliban’s public statements that they were open to negotiations to find a peaceful solution, they had never made any serious attempt at rapprochement.
Ahmadullah Wasic, the deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission, denied the allegations, saying his group had previously managed to negotiate with the resistance. It is too late now, he said.
They have lost the opportunity, he said, because the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate have occupied almost the entire province. However, if they still want to come and surrender, they are welcome.
Carlotta Gall AND Marc Santora contributed reporting.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/06/world/asia/afghanistan-panjshir-taliban-resistance.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]