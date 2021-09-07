The Taliban claim control of the Panjshir Valley, but the Resistance vows to Fight

The Taliban claimed on Monday that they had captured the Panjshir Valley, raising their flag over the last Afghan provincial capital, not under their control, although representatives of opposition forces there claimed they would fight from the mountains.

If the Taliban manage to keep Panjshir under control, it would be a symbolic stone for swift invading groups and a return to national power.

The Taliban never managed to control Panjshir the last time they ruled Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001, and it was the starting point for the US-led invasion following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York and the Pentagon.

Soviet forces, during the invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s, made advances in the territory on at least nine occasions, only to retreat each time, sometimes after suffering heavy losses.