China’s trade accelerates in August despite coronavirus





BEIJING (AP) China’s import and export growth accelerated in August despite disruptions due to the spread of the coronavirus delta variant. Exports rose 25.6% a year earlier to $ 294.3 billion, up from a July increase of 18.9%, customs data showed on Tuesday. Imports rose 33.1% to $ 236 billion, up from 28.7% in previous months. This came despite persistent disruptions in industrial production chains due to the closure of the global economy in recent years and a renewed rise in infections in the United States and several other markets that has weakened consumer sentiment. China has so far refuted forecasts that export demand would collapse as disease controls eased, the entertainment and other services industries reopened and foreign rivals returned to global markets. Exports and imports were much stronger than forecast last month thanks to strong demand, although data show some persistent supply shortages, Capital Economics’ Sheana Yue said in a report. This year trade figures have been distorted compared to 2020. Global demand fell in the first half as governments closed factories and shops to fight the pandemic. Chinese exporters reopened after the ruling Communist Party declared the virus under control in March 2020, while its foreign competitors were hampered by antivirus inhibitions. China’s exports to the United States rose 15.5% in August a year earlier to $ 51.7 billion, accelerated by a 13.4% increase from July despite rising US tariffs imposed in a sustained battle over Beijing ‘s technological ambitions. Imports of U.S. goods rose 33.3% to $ 14 billion, up 25.5% from the previous month. President Joe Biden, who took office in January, has not yet said whether he will overturn the sanctions imposed on Chinese imports by his predecessor, Donald Trump. Envoys from both sides have spoken by video link, but have not yet announced a date for negotiations. China’s global trade surplus narrowed 1% in August from a year earlier to $ 58.3 billion. The politically volatile surplus with the United States widened 10% to $ 37.7 billion. Chinese exports to the 27-nation European Union fell 9.9% from a year earlier to $ 46.2 billion while imports of European goods fell 22% to $ 25.3 billion. Trade surplus with Europe expanded by 10.9% to $ 20.9 billion. China’s economic growth slowed to a still strong 7.9% over the previous year in the last quarter, while a recovery from the pandemic equaled. Economic growth in April-June compared to the previous quarter, as reported by the results of other major economies, was 1.3% as factory and consumer activity returned to normal. This was from January to March 0.6% expansion over the last three months of 2020, but still among the weakest recent quarters. ___ General Administration of Customs of China (in Chinese): www.customs.gov.cn

