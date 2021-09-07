UAE Green Visa: What is the New UAE Green Visa and what does it mean for foreign workers





New UAE Green Visa for Foreign Workers: The UAE has announced a new class of visas aimed at easing the constraints faced by foreigners in pursuing employment opportunities in the country.

The new category, referred to as the “green visa”, comes as part of a series of measures put in place by the Arab world to boost the economy and reduce dependence on oil. In addition to the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have recently opened their seats to affluent investors with reforms to their paid permanent residency programs and ownership rules. What does the new visa say? Under the green visa, foreigners will be allowed to work in the UAE without being sponsored by an employer. This will be a significant change from the rate which requires a prospective employee to be sponsored through an employer, who, in turn, applies for a work permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratiization. The green visa will enable visa holders to sponsor their parents. Furthermore, it will raise the age limit for children who can be sponsored by the holder from 18 to 25. The program will also allow the holder a grace period of up to three months to look for a new job if they lose the old one. Under the previous policy, a worker had only 30 days to leave the site if fired. The country’s state foreign minister Thani al-Zeyoudi said the visa targets “highly skilled individuals, investors, business people, entrepreneurs, as well as outstanding students and students,” according to an AFP report. However, it is unclear when the visa will take effect. Details on how to apply for it also remain to be seen. Why now? Although immigrants make up over 80% of the UAE population, their residence regulations and work permits remain tightly controlled. However, this is slowly changing, with the government warming up with the idea of ​​easing regulatory barriers for immigrants and wealthy investors. The recent coronavirus pandemic has advanced the problems of Middle Eastern economies already struggling with low oil prices. The UAE is also competing with regional economic rival Saudi Arabia which recently announced reforms aimed at boosting its status as an industrial hub. According to a Bloomberg report, the Saudi government has said that from January 1, 2024, it will no longer sign government contracts with foreign companies based in the Middle East abroad. Under Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, the country had also unveiled the ambitious Vision 2030 plan aimed at opening the country to foreign talent. This is not the first time the UAE has announced changes to allow the provisions in recent years. In 2019, the UAE launched the 10-year “golden visa”, which aimed to welcome wealthy residents and highly skilled workers in the country. Saudi Arabia and Qatar had also launched similar schemes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-what-uaes-new-visa-means-for-foreign-workers-7493594/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos