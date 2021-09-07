Afghanistan: US helped 4 American citizens flee the country, official says





“Our embassy greeted the Americans as they crossed the border in third place,” the official told CNN.

The official confirmed that these are the first four Americans “we have facilitated in this way” since the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. They are a woman and her three children from Amarillo, Texas, according to Republican Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican who helped a nonprofit-funded American group of former special forces, the military, contractors and others working for her. obtained Americans and Special Immigrant Visa holders outside Afghanistan.

Mullin told CNN he had spoken to the woman several times Monday, including before and after she had left Afghanistan. The mill described the shocking journey she and her children made on the roads from Kabul to a border crossing, which requires them to pass through more than 20 Taliban checkpoints.

She and her family had not been able to pass through a gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul while the US military was still evacuating people from the capital.

They then tried to escape by plane from another city in Afghanistan, but were unsuccessful. Mullin said the family had spent 13 hours with the Taliban at a checkpoint near the border, unable to secure passage from the group the day before they were finally successful. He says they were ready to surrender and return to Kabul, but their American contacts prompted them to insist. The group, funded by the nonprofits he helped, notified the State Department of the presence of U.S. citizens, according to Mullin. Journalists traveling with Secretary of State Tony Blinken were told Monday that the Americans were “in good shape” and that the Taliban were aware of their departure and did not prevent it. A State Department official would not confirm the specifics of the departure, citing an earlier statement reported by CNN. “To protect their privacy and maintain the consistency of our tactics, we are not able to provide additional information,” the official told CNN. The Taliban have given assurances that foreigners and Afghans with proper travel documents will be allowed to leave the country. The news of the departure comes almost a week after the last US troops left Afghanistan to meet the Aug. 31 deadline, and as the Biden administration faces pressure to help the remaining Americans and Afghan allies who helped the U.S. leave the country. The departure of the Americans White House Chief of Staff Ron Klein told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday that the Biden administration believes there are nearly 100 U.S. citizens left in Afghanistan and that the U.S. will find ways to evacuate all remaining Americans. “We will find ways to get them – those who want to leave – to get them out of Afghanistan. We know many of them have family members, many of them want to stay, but those who “If they want to leave, we’re going to kick them out,” Klein told the State of the Union. State Department spokesman Ned Price said last week that the department “was not able to talk in great detail about” land routes, adding “but I think that reinforces the point that we are looking at all the options available to t “It brings security to the Americans that they want to leave Afghanistan.” Mullin said his group is still trying to help additional US citizens in Afghanistan. “We have 23 other AmCits that we are trying to get out of Afghanistan and most likely we will have to take another overland route to do that,” Mullin said. Asked about other Americans trying to leave the country, Mullin said he believes there are more than the official number the State Department is aware of. “Absolutely. We are being attacked constantly. As more people are realizing our efforts, there are many groups in and around Afghanistan doing the same thing,” he said. Mullin said the groups are in contact as they try to help the Americans and Afghan allies escape. The Washington Post reported last week that Mullin had threatened US Embassy staff in Tajikistan, angry that they would not help him keep large sums of money across the country as he tried to travel to Afghanistan for an unauthorized evacuation attempt. Last week, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. military and allies evacuated 6,000 U.S. citizens and a “total of more than 124,000 civilians” from Afghanistan in the weeks since the Taliban took control of the country. This story has been updated with additional reporting.

CNN’s Ellie Kaufman and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/06/politics/four-us-citizens-afghanistan-departure/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos