



JERUSALEM Six Palestinian prisoners escaped from a prison in northern Israel early Monday morning, the first such prison in more than two decades, the prison service said Monday. The six men were released around 1 a.m. after removing a floor layer under a cell in Gilboa Prison, southwest of the Sea of ​​Galilee, according to prison service commissioner Katy Perry. This allowed them to enter a cavity under the dungeon, through which they were able to escape. The prison service said five of the men were members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an Islamic militant group, while the sixth, Zakaria Zubeidi, was a former commander of the Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, a militant group closely linked to Fatah, the secular party that dominates the Palestinian Authority. Four of the six had been convicted of terrorist offenses and were serving at least two life sentences, the service said. Legal proceedings for the other two, including Mr. Zubeid, the best known of the fugitives, was not yet finished.

The breach of their prison sparked a large-scale search involving several government agencies, including the Israeli Army, although as of Monday evening the fugitives remained at large. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Homeland Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev both described the escape as a serious incident. It was the first Palestinian incarceration of this magnitude since 1998, a prison service spokesman said.

The fugitives were greeted by several Palestinian groups, who saw their escape as a symbolic challenge to the Israeli occupation. In a statement, the general secretary of Islamic Jihad, Ziad al-Nakhala, said the fugitives teach us that anything is possible with strong will and patience, and that defeating the enemy is closer than ever. The detainees were among about 5,000 Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails, usually for suspected militant activities. Israeli authorities also hold the bodies of several dozen Palestinian prisoners, refusing to release them for burial in order to deter other militants and as a means of putting pressure on Hamas, the militant group in the Gaza Strip believed to be that holds the corpses of two slain Israeli soldiers.

During the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israel exchanged thousands of Palestinian prisoners and troops with several dozen Israeli prisoners and troops, and occasionally granted amnesty to others. Mr Zubeidi was released on amnesty in 2007. Based in Jenin, a city on the North West Coast, he was a prominent militant leader in the second intifada, or uprising, during the 2000s, and became one of Israel’s most influential fugitive wanted About 1,000 Israelis were killed during the uprising and approximately 3,000 Palestinians included, said Zubeidi, his mother and brother. After being pardoned, he renounced violence and turned to political theater, which he portrayed as a form of cultural resistance to the Israeli occupation. He later became the director of the Liberty Theater in Jenin. But in 2011, Israeli news media reported that his amnesty had been revoked and in 2012 he was arrested for several months by the Palestinian Authority. Mr Zubeidi was arrested again in 2019 by Israeli authorities, who accused him of returning to militancy and involvement in the recent violence in the West Bank, including the assassination attempt. He was held in Gilboa Jail awaiting a verdict in his trial. Rawan Sheikh Ahmad contributed to the report.

