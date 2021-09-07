International
General News from Bar-Ilan University
News About covid19
(More news to follow)
Coronavirus: Morbidity still increasing, still without stabilization
Morbidity in Israel continues to rise and indicators are showing no signs of stabilizing. We have seen a steady increase in the number of cases which I find very worrying, not necessarily because of the numbers themselves, but because of the model, said Prof. Cyrille Cohen, head of the immunology lab at Bar-Ilan University Me Read morewith
Is COVID-19 a symptom of climate change?
Some indirect links may be made between climate change and COVID-19, say Israeli researchers. But Steve Brenner, a professor in the Department of Geography and Environment at Bar-Ilan University says there is no conclusive evidence or answer that affects one way or another. Read morewith
The third dose of the vaccine for the elderly may not help, but neither will it hurt
As Israel begins to offer booster vaccines to all senior citizens, experts are not convinced they will help, but tend to agree that they will not harm. They may not benefit, but they will do no harm, said Bar Ilan University epidemiologist Prof. Michael Edelstein Times of Israel shortly after the government announced it would provide third coronavirus shots for the entire 60-year-old. Read morewith
Is immunity weakened six months after the stroke? Early is too early to say
Do individuals need to be vaccinated at the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign just over six months ago? Not so fast, according to Prof. Cyrille Cohen, head of the immunology lab at Bar-Ilan University. Read morewith
A paradigm for scientific miracles
The development of mRNA vaccines used to treat coronavirus is seen as the “moon moment” of 2020 by Prof. Chaim Putterman, associate dean of the Azrieli School of Medicine at Bar-Ilan Universities and director of the Galilee Medical Center Research Institute. Read morewith
Other news
Israeli archaeologists find the site where the Aramaeans broke the walls of Palestine Gath
The Bible tells us that Hazael fought against Gath and took it (2 Kings 12:17), and while there is much debate among scholars as to how much of the biblical story is history, this is an event that most likely happened. There is a lot of archaeological evidence of siege and destruction inside and outside the city respectively, explains Aren Maeir, a professor of archeology from Bar-Ilan University who has led the expedition to Gath for 25 years. Read morewith
Rector Award for Scientific Innovation for 2021
Sixteen researchers have been awarded this year with the Rectors Award for Scientific Innovation, in recognition of their research achievements in 2021. The ceremony was held in June at the BIU campus. Read morewith
Prof. Arie Zaban is re-elected President of BIU
As a result of the growth and development of universities over the last four years, the members of the BIU Board of Trustees unanimously re-elected Prof. Arie Zaban, a distinguished renewable energy scientist, as president of Bar-Ilan University for an additional four years Me Read morewith
The government revives the National Council for Research and Development
The Government has approved 13 new members of the Council proposed by the Minister of Science and Technology, Orit Farkash-Hacohen, including three from Bar-Ilan University: Prof. Avinoam Zadok of the Faculty of Engineering; Prof. Liat Ayalon of the School of Social Work; and Prof. Mina Teicher, Emeritus Professor of Mathematics. Read morewith
Israeli-led expedition to Sudan to rescue Red Sea coral reefs
A multinational team of marine scientists set off from Eilat in Sudan, launching an innovative project to assess coral health across the Red Sea. The expedition is about linking science and diplomacy to the future of corals, said Prof. Maoz Fine, from Bar-Ilan University and the Interuniversity Institute for Marine Sciences (IUI) in Eilat, who is co-chair of the project. Read morewith
Global Bariatric Surgery Online Seminar
Galilee Medical Centers Department A Surgery, its management and Faculty of Medicine Azrieli University Bar-Ilan, to which the medical center is connected; The Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai in New York and Bayman Medical University in Ayman (GMU), UAE, recently held an online bariatric surgery seminar, featuring internationally renowned experts. Read morewith
101 years since the founding of Haganah
Dr. Ephraim Lapid, a lecturer in the Department of Political Studies at Bar-Ilan Universities, talks about the paramilitary organization that formed the State of Israel. Read morewith
2,000-year-old Freedom to Zion coin Found in Biblical Heartland
Two coins dating back about 2,000 years ago were found in the West Bank Benjamin region during an archaeological study conducted by Bar-Ilan University and the Benjamin Regional Council. The coins date to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans. Read morewith
Workplace challenges need challenges shown in the new series of Israeli reality
Finding a job is a challenge for everyone, but those with special needs face major obstacles and their struggles and triumphs are the subject of a new and exciting series from Kan 11, an adaptation of a British series, Employable (in Hebrew, Tnu Lavod) Ofer Golan, a clinical psychologist specializing in autism at Bar-Ilan University, is one of the specialists who will help participants discover where their skills lie and prepare them for interviews. Read morewith
Israel Opens New Dazzling Museum of Nanoscience and Art
Israel’s newest museum exhibits brilliant experiments on what happens when scientists and artists combine their talents. The unique Joseph Fetter Museum of Science and Art opened at the Institute of Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials at Bar-Ilan Universities (BINA) on July 8th. Read morewith
The largest donation from the Edmond de Rothschild Foundation
The Edmond de Rothschild Foundation has made the largest single donation in its history 180 million NIS to expand the Azrieli School of Medicine at Bar-Ilan University and to promote teaching and research. Read morewith
Scientific Summer Practice Program
Bar-Ilan University welcomed 26 undergraduate students from the United States and Argentina who are participating in the 10th Annual Summer Science Research Practice Program. A joint initiative of Bar-Ilan University / Yeshiva University, the program enables students to gain hands-on experience in emerging science fields while being mentored by Israel’s top scientists. Read morewith
Sources
2/ https://biuinternational.com/general-news-from-bar-ilan-university-5/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]