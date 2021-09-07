General News from Bar-Ilan University

News About covid19

Coronavirus: Morbidity still increasing, still without stabilization

Morbidity in Israel continues to rise and indicators are showing no signs of stabilizing. We have seen a steady increase in the number of cases which I find very worrying, not necessarily because of the numbers themselves, but because of the model, said Prof. Cyrille Cohen, head of the immunology lab at Bar-Ilan University Me Read morewith

Is COVID-19 a symptom of climate change?

Some indirect links may be made between climate change and COVID-19, say Israeli researchers. But Steve Brenner, a professor in the Department of Geography and Environment at Bar-Ilan University says there is no conclusive evidence or answer that affects one way or another. Read morewith

The third dose of the vaccine for the elderly may not help, but neither will it hurt

As Israel begins to offer booster vaccines to all senior citizens, experts are not convinced they will help, but tend to agree that they will not harm. They may not benefit, but they will do no harm, said Bar Ilan University epidemiologist Prof. Michael Edelstein Times of Israel shortly after the government announced it would provide third coronavirus shots for the entire 60-year-old. Read morewith

Is immunity weakened six months after the stroke? Early is too early to say

Do individuals need to be vaccinated at the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign just over six months ago? Not so fast, according to Prof. Cyrille Cohen, head of the immunology lab at Bar-Ilan University. Read morewith

A paradigm for scientific miracles

The development of mRNA vaccines used to treat coronavirus is seen as the “moon moment” of 2020 by Prof. Chaim Putterman, associate dean of the Azrieli School of Medicine at Bar-Ilan Universities and director of the Galilee Medical Center Research Institute. Read morewith

Other news

Israeli archaeologists find the site where the Aramaeans broke the walls of Palestine Gath

The Bible tells us that Hazael fought against Gath and took it (2 Kings 12:17), and while there is much debate among scholars as to how much of the biblical story is history, this is an event that most likely happened. There is a lot of archaeological evidence of siege and destruction inside and outside the city respectively, explains Aren Maeir, a professor of archeology from Bar-Ilan University who has led the expedition to Gath for 25 years. Read morewith

Rector Award for Scientific Innovation for 2021

Sixteen researchers have been awarded this year with the Rectors Award for Scientific Innovation, in recognition of their research achievements in 2021. The ceremony was held in June at the BIU campus. Read morewith

Prof. Arie Zaban is re-elected President of BIU

As a result of the growth and development of universities over the last four years, the members of the BIU Board of Trustees unanimously re-elected Prof. Arie Zaban, a distinguished renewable energy scientist, as president of Bar-Ilan University for an additional four years Me Read morewith

The government revives the National Council for Research and Development

The Government has approved 13 new members of the Council proposed by the Minister of Science and Technology, Orit Farkash-Hacohen, including three from Bar-Ilan University: Prof. Avinoam Zadok of the Faculty of Engineering; Prof. Liat Ayalon of the School of Social Work; and Prof. Mina Teicher, Emeritus Professor of Mathematics. Read morewith

Israeli-led expedition to Sudan to rescue Red Sea coral reefs

A multinational team of marine scientists set off from Eilat in Sudan, launching an innovative project to assess coral health across the Red Sea. The expedition is about linking science and diplomacy to the future of corals, said Prof. Maoz Fine, from Bar-Ilan University and the Interuniversity Institute for Marine Sciences (IUI) in Eilat, who is co-chair of the project. Read morewith

Global Bariatric Surgery Online Seminar

Galilee Medical Centers Department A Surgery, its management and Faculty of Medicine Azrieli University Bar-Ilan, to which the medical center is connected; The Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai in New York and Bayman Medical University in Ayman (GMU), UAE, recently held an online bariatric surgery seminar, featuring internationally renowned experts. Read morewith

101 years since the founding of Haganah

Dr. Ephraim Lapid, a lecturer in the Department of Political Studies at Bar-Ilan Universities, talks about the paramilitary organization that formed the State of Israel. Read morewith

2,000-year-old Freedom to Zion coin Found in Biblical Heartland

Two coins dating back about 2,000 years ago were found in the West Bank Benjamin region during an archaeological study conducted by Bar-Ilan University and the Benjamin Regional Council. The coins date to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans. Read morewith

Workplace challenges need challenges shown in the new series of Israeli reality

Finding a job is a challenge for everyone, but those with special needs face major obstacles and their struggles and triumphs are the subject of a new and exciting series from Kan 11, an adaptation of a British series, Employable (in Hebrew, Tnu Lavod) Ofer Golan, a clinical psychologist specializing in autism at Bar-Ilan University, is one of the specialists who will help participants discover where their skills lie and prepare them for interviews. Read morewith

Israel Opens New Dazzling Museum of Nanoscience and Art

Israel’s newest museum exhibits brilliant experiments on what happens when scientists and artists combine their talents. The unique Joseph Fetter Museum of Science and Art opened at the Institute of Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials at Bar-Ilan Universities (BINA) on July 8th. Read morewith

The largest donation from the Edmond de Rothschild Foundation

The Edmond de Rothschild Foundation has made the largest single donation in its history 180 million NIS to expand the Azrieli School of Medicine at Bar-Ilan University and to promote teaching and research. Read morewith

Scientific Summer Practice Program

Bar-Ilan University welcomed 26 undergraduate students from the United States and Argentina who are participating in the 10th Annual Summer Science Research Practice Program. A joint initiative of Bar-Ilan University / Yeshiva University, the program enables students to gain hands-on experience in emerging science fields while being mentored by Israel’s top scientists. Read morewith