Connect with us

International

Valley News – Forum, September 7: US Foreign Policy Fiasco in Afghanistan

Published

54 seconds ago

on

By

 


Published: 9/6/2021 10:00:01 PM

Modified: 9/6/2021 10:00:05 PM

Fiasco of American foreign policy in Afghanistan

Recent news from Afghanistan has focused on ending a seemingly endless war, the swift victory of the Taliban, chaotic efforts to evacuate US troops and Afghan civilians, and speculation about what this will mean for future US foreign policy.

Washington Posts Katrina vanden Heuvel (War Expenses We Can Afford to Invest Here, September 2) refers to the war in Afghanistan, among others, as shameful disasters, foreign disasters, failure, and folly abroad. To learn from our experiences, we must overcome the guilt game to investigate our motives for prolonged engagement in foreign lands.

Our foreign policy fiasco in Afghanistan seems like a continuation of our ventures in Vietnam and Iraq. It has in common:

An overconfidence in the army.

Unrealistic goals.

Bureaucratic cover.

Failure to understand local culture and politics.

Fear of communism, and finally, terrorism.

Identifying the lessons learned from Afghanistan will require further investigation. I think three things emerge as important to question: the militarization of our foreign policy, the tendency to cover up reality on the ground, and the failure to understand and respect the indigenous society and culture of the country.

First, we assume that our military superiority will compensate for the depletion of political and diplomatic personnel. But global military dominance has failed to achieve the stated goals, and costly conflicts in distant lands have been counterproductive to American interests.

Second, the military and congressional leaders of both parties knew for years that we were not making progress in Afghanistan, and they kept saying yes.

Third, the US saw Afghanistan as a country with a coherent national identity rather than a free federation of ethnic enclaves run by warlords without constant allegiance to a central government. We naively assumed that a functioning democracy could be created.

Our military and security experts have failed. Vanden Heuvel underlines the need for a containment strategy that focuses on diplomatic and economic engagement over military intervention. Efforts to make the world our image are taken.

BOB SCOBIE

Western Lebanon

A childhood vision that still seems right

I am writing in gratitude to Wayne Gersens’s opinion column (Consider a Marshall Plan for Afghanistan, August 29).

In 1939, at the age of 13, my new strong commitment to Christianity forced me to conclude that war is morally unacceptable. I imagined a world in which the United States refused to send young people (only then men) to kill other young people. I believed that then we would be considered a beautiful nation. I took it a step further and thought about spending our resources on schools and hospitals and healthy eating to set up the whole world.

When I spoke about it as I did with annoying frequency most adults, convinced that I would grow out of it, dismissed me as naive. I made an appointment with my Presbyterian minister, who instructed me that there are no blacks and whites in the real world, only gray.

Today I am 95 years old and this early vision still seems like the right way to move forward. I saw World War II, in which young people killed other young people all over Europe. When the loss and destruction finally came to an end, the Marshall Plan began to help with repairs. Around the same time, cartoons portrayed the Japanese as monsters upon whom we could drop our great discovery of atomic bombs. The war in the Pacific also ended, and then we helped rebuild and soon admired the fine arts and business acumen of Japan.

After that, we really got wild, adding to the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. Are we now tempted to confront Russia and China? I was just thinking.

JEAN SIBLEY

Etna

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.vnews.com/Forum-Sept-7-42303610

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: