Valley News – Forum, September 7: US Foreign Policy Fiasco in Afghanistan

Fiasco of American foreign policy in Afghanistan

Recent news from Afghanistan has focused on ending a seemingly endless war, the swift victory of the Taliban, chaotic efforts to evacuate US troops and Afghan civilians, and speculation about what this will mean for future US foreign policy.

Washington Posts Katrina vanden Heuvel (War Expenses We Can Afford to Invest Here, September 2) refers to the war in Afghanistan, among others, as shameful disasters, foreign disasters, failure, and folly abroad. To learn from our experiences, we must overcome the guilt game to investigate our motives for prolonged engagement in foreign lands.

Our foreign policy fiasco in Afghanistan seems like a continuation of our ventures in Vietnam and Iraq. It has in common:

An overconfidence in the army.

Unrealistic goals.

Bureaucratic cover.

Failure to understand local culture and politics.

Fear of communism, and finally, terrorism.

Identifying the lessons learned from Afghanistan will require further investigation. I think three things emerge as important to question: the militarization of our foreign policy, the tendency to cover up reality on the ground, and the failure to understand and respect the indigenous society and culture of the country.

First, we assume that our military superiority will compensate for the depletion of political and diplomatic personnel. But global military dominance has failed to achieve the stated goals, and costly conflicts in distant lands have been counterproductive to American interests.

Second, the military and congressional leaders of both parties knew for years that we were not making progress in Afghanistan, and they kept saying yes.

Third, the US saw Afghanistan as a country with a coherent national identity rather than a free federation of ethnic enclaves run by warlords without constant allegiance to a central government. We naively assumed that a functioning democracy could be created.

Our military and security experts have failed. Vanden Heuvel underlines the need for a containment strategy that focuses on diplomatic and economic engagement over military intervention. Efforts to make the world our image are taken.

BOB SCOBIE

Western Lebanon

A childhood vision that still seems right

I am writing in gratitude to Wayne Gersens’s opinion column (Consider a Marshall Plan for Afghanistan, August 29).

In 1939, at the age of 13, my new strong commitment to Christianity forced me to conclude that war is morally unacceptable. I imagined a world in which the United States refused to send young people (only then men) to kill other young people. I believed that then we would be considered a beautiful nation. I took it a step further and thought about spending our resources on schools and hospitals and healthy eating to set up the whole world.

When I spoke about it as I did with annoying frequency most adults, convinced that I would grow out of it, dismissed me as naive. I made an appointment with my Presbyterian minister, who instructed me that there are no blacks and whites in the real world, only gray.

Today I am 95 years old and this early vision still seems like the right way to move forward. I saw World War II, in which young people killed other young people all over Europe. When the loss and destruction finally came to an end, the Marshall Plan began to help with repairs. Around the same time, cartoons portrayed the Japanese as monsters upon whom we could drop our great discovery of atomic bombs. The war in the Pacific also ended, and then we helped rebuild and soon admired the fine arts and business acumen of Japan.

After that, we really got wild, adding to the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. Are we now tempted to confront Russia and China? I was just thinking.

JEAN SIBLEY

Etna