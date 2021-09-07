Hong Kong: International companies reconsider future after security law | Hong Kong





International companies are being forced to reconsider their future in Hong Kong as China’s crackdown on civil liberties and the freedom of media and technology companies continues to grow, according to key business figures in the region. With businesses already facing restrictions due to the pandemic, the introduction of national security law last year and the government closure of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily have sparked its largest-ever exodus of people and shaken confidence in a city once synonymous with lively economic activity. Some companies have already announced that they are leaving, such as Media Initium, which is relocating to Singapore. In an open letter, executive editor Susie Wu said she would continue to operate on an online, decentralized basis as the path to freedom becomes increasingly treacherous. Other companies may not be moving the block, stock and barrel, but they had begun building their offices in Singapore, Hong Kong’s rival cities, said Frederick Gollob, chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. Hong Kong has always been seen as a safe haven, he said, because of a Britain-based legal system in which businesses can rely on to ensure a fair rule of law. But companies were reassessing their presence due to doubts about the reliability of the legal system and restrictions on movement. There are questions about the potential conflict for running businesses, he said. This is what I hear in the business community. Is it safe to run a data center in Hong Kong? Is it safe to have R&D for an international company in HK? How stable is the rule of law? If you listen to board rooms across the globe, they can not avoid this discussion whether they will stay or not. The question is on the table. Something is something new. The largest number of people left Hong Kong permanently last year since registrations began, according to official data. Exodus of nearly 90,000 people reduced Hong Kong population by 1.2% to 7.39 million, cities census and statistics department said, compared to the steady population growth over the previous decade. Gollob believes the number of people leaving will be even higher this year, in what he called a dangerous development for Hong Kong. David Lesperance, a lawyer based in Europe, specializes in helping wealthy people relocate from Hong Kong, China and other jurisdictions, such as Saudi Arabia, where they feel they and their families could face a change of heart. suddenly in their legal status, has seen a huge increase in demand for his services since Beijing began flexing its political muscles in Hong Kong. Many so-called high net worth individuals expected the coup to come, he said, but were taken by surprise when continental authorities used pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong that erupted in 2019 to push for national security law and arrest dozens of activists. for suspicions of unrest. My clients are now beginning to assume that there is no difference between Hong Kong and China, he said, noting that national security law had formalized some of China’s arbitrary detentions, such as the kidnapping of billionaire Xiao Jianhua at the hotel. Four Seasons in 2017 Lesperance said the investigations doubled with the push for the extradition bill in 2019, then doubled again with protests and escalated again after attacks on tech billionaires like Jack Ma on the continent and media mogul and Apple Daily owner Jimmy Lai in Hong Kong. More high net worth individuals were reinforcing their escape plans to cover areas such as taxation, residence and family law. It is becoming increasingly difficult to move. Many families had nothing about a plan, so they consider it as fire insurance, you do not get it because you want a fire, but because it is a potential problem. Sit down and wait Despite the blows that Hong Kong has suffered in its reputation as a good place to do business, many compelling reasons remain as to why the city has not seen any prominent multinational companies pull out sticks completely. Gollob said most international firms were waiting to see what happened next regarding the new laws or further restrictions on freedoms, but the acceleration towards China is everyone’s feeling. This more nuanced view is shared by many in the business community who have always expected China to assert its authority in Hong Kong, but perhaps not as quickly as in the last 18 months. A senior executive in the finance industry said Hong Kong had seen many existential challenges over the years, such as the 1997 surrender and the Sars explosion, but had practiced well in adapting and rediscovering itself. There is no doubt that it is a significant moment, said the executive, who did not want to be mentioned. We will be in Hong Kong for a longer term, although over time we may end up with as many people in Singapore. Multinationals and foreign-owned firms are reassessing their situation, but are they competing for exits? I do not think so, although on the family side it is probably more because of Covid’s limitations. But that, he said, was inevitable and the view of most professionals was that Hong Kong would simply become a more important Chinese city as opposed to an autonomous city. Beijing’s investment in the region, China’s cultural ties and great economic power meant that businesses would still want to be there. Large international companies know where their bread butter is, he said. They will play the game with the Chinese government. People who ignore Hong Kong will ignore China and do not want to do so. Whether we like it or not, they are here to stay.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/sep/07/hong-kong-international-companies-reconsider-future-in-wake-of-security-law The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos