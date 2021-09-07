Highly polluting solid fuels will be banned in Ireland

New standards for domestic solid fuels will be introduced across the state within a year, so the most polluting solid fuels will no longer be available in the Irish market.

The regulations, which are being finalized and will take effect before September next year, will actually make the whole country a low-smoking area.

Environment, Climate and Communications Minister Eamon Ryan said he is making the announcement now to allow solid fuel suppliers to plan accordingly and continue to invest in less polluting alternatives.

Currently, it is not possible to buy smoked coal in 42 cities and towns across Ireland, but elsewhere it is actually a free one for everyone.

It will all change by next winter, according to Minister Ryan, and many people will have to make different choices when it comes to solid fuel for home heating.

All coal and related products across the country, including solid fuel produced and peat briquettes, will be required to emit less than ten grams of smoke per hour when burned, down to five grams by 2025 .

The sulfur content allowed for all fuels will also be halved over time.

Wood sold for heating will need to have a moisture content of 25% or less being reduced to 20% within four years, while wet wood will come with instructions for the buyer on how to dry it.

This, in fact, will lead to a nationwide ban on smoky solid fuel, not just coal.

The Minister said that when the Government was formed it made a commitment to tackle air pollution caused by the burning of solid fuel in the home and remains committed to doing so.

The Environmental Protection Agency has pointed out that the main source of the most dangerous pollution particles in Ireland is smoke from the solid fuel that burns to heat the house.

Some of these particles are so small that they can pass through people’s lungs, enter their bloodstream and enter their internal organs.

In the short term, this can result in headaches, difficulty breathing, eye irritation or heart issues.

Long-term effects however include asthma, decreased liver function, stroke, heart disease and an increased risk of lung cancer.

According to the European Environment Agency, there were 1,300 premature deaths in Ireland in 2017 due to solid fuel pollution.

The new regulations will be finalized in the coming months and will be in effect for the 2022 heating season, starting in September next year.

A new Public Awareness campaign focusing on simple steps people can take to reduce air pollution from house fires next winter is underway.

The issue of providing financial support to help people who are or are at risk of fuel poverty, to make the transition to healthier forms of heating over time is not addressed in today’s announcement.

The Irish Heart Foundation has welcomed the new regulations, saying they will save lives.

“These measures will have a significant impact on this large preventable loss of life, as well as improving overall levels of public health,” said Mark Murphy, Advocacy Officer with the Irish Heart Foundation.

“There is simply no safe level of exposure to air pollution, and while these updated domestic solid fuel regulations still allow the burning of some solid fuels with stricter standards, they are a big step in the right direction. and will reduce the number of lives lost to polluted air. “

However, a group representing solid fuel suppliers said it was “disappointed by the lack of meaningful commitment” to the new standards.

The Solid Fuel Trade Group said: “The new standards come from existing regulations which have been backed by industry and now include a wider range of fuels, including wood. Surprisingly there is nothing to be surprised about. proposed to control the burning of soda peat Me

