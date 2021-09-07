BC schools have fewer safety measures for COVID-19 than last year, union says





UN students return to school on Tuesday, but the union representing the province’s teachers says concerns among educators are too high. Terri Mooring, president of the UN Teachers Federation, said there is a “cloud” hanging over this school year due to the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said they wanted to see more health and safety measures this year, but there are actually fewer in the country now than when students returned to school in 2020.















Mooring said, unlike last year, this year there will be no groups, no physical distance, no caretakers during the day, no provincial restrictions on school gatherings, no exposure notice and no restrictions on school visitors. The story goes down the ad She said educators are “exhausted” and therefore “more vulnerable” to next year’s stresses. “With the Delta variant for most cases in BC, we are seeing some disturbing results in schools already returned,” she said. Mooring said they want to see the mask’s mandate extended to include kindergarten through third grade. They would like to see vaccination clinics within the school throughout the province, and not just in some school districts. Read more: COVID-19 vaccines will be available at Okanagan schools















Last month, the province unveiled its school safety plan, which requires students in grades 4 through 12 to wear a mask in the classroom. Trends O’Toole promises to implement national tests of the COVID-19 vaccination system

Voters are splitting between the Liberals and the NDP, paving the way for the Tories: electoral poll The story goes down the ad All K-to-12 staff and visitors will still need to wear masks indoors, and now children in kindergarten up to Grade 3 will be strongly encouraged to wear masks. Health authorities will also be able to introduce additional measures, specific to individual schools or districts when community transmission rates are higher.















Mooring said the union is continuing to push for updates to school ventilation systems to help stop the spread of COVID-19. She said there should be public reporting on improvements to be made to school ventilation systems. “Every family and all education staff should know the status of their school ventilation system,” Mooring added. She added that they would also like to see a more comprehensive testing system so that everyone has a better understanding of what is going on in schools. The story goes down the ad Read more: Our schools are not so safe that the gathering before Christ pushes for tougher COVID-19 measures “We believe that each of these measures will keep these schools safer and make it safer for families as well as teachers and other education workers,” Mooring said.















