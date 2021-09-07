El Salvador becomes the first country in the world to accept the bitcoin cryptocurrency as a legal tender





El Salvador has become the first country in the world to approve bitcoin as a legal tender, a real-world experiment that supporters say will cut commission costs for the billions of dollars sent abroad, but which critics warn could spur a cleansing. of money. Main points: On Monday the country bought its first 400 bitcoins

Government says accepting it as legal tender will save about $ 538 million a year in shipping fees

Polls show Salvadoran skeptics wary of cryptocurrency volatility The plan, led by President Nayib Bukele, aims to allow El Salvadorians to save the $ 400 million ($ 538 million) spent each year on immigration remittance commissions, mostly sent from the United States. Last year alone, remittances to El Salvador totaled nearly $ 6 billion, or 23 percent of its gross domestic product, one of the highest in the world. What is a cryptocurrency? Can’t distinguish a bitcoin from a blockchain? Read our explanatory guide to see how cryptocurrencies work. Read more Polls suggest Salvadorians are skeptical about using bitcoin and are wary of cryptocurrency volatility that critics argue could increase regulatory and financial risks to financial institutions. However, some residents are optimistic. “It will be beneficial for us to have families in the United States and they can send money at no cost while banks charge to send money from the United States to El Salvador,” said Reina Isabel Aguilar, owner of a store in El Salvador. Zonte Beach, about 49 miles southwest of the capital San Salvador. El Zonte is part of the so-called Bitcoin Beach aimed at making the city one of the first bitcoin economies in the world. The decision on bitcoin has sparked protests in El Salvador. ( Reuters: Jose Cabezas ) On the eve of the launch, the government has already installed ATMs in its Chivo digital wallet that will allow cryptocurrencies to be converted into dollars and withdrawn without commission, but Bukele urged on Monday to calm expectations for quick results and asked for patience. Loading “Like all innovations, the bitcoin process in El Salvador has a learning curve. Every road to the future is like that and not everything will be achieved in a day, or a month,” Bukele posted on Twitter, a platform that he often uses spruik his achievements or excuse opponents. On Monday, El Salvador bought the first 400 cryptocurrencies, temporarily pushing bitcoin prices 1.49 percent higher to more than US $ 52,680. The cryptocurrency has been extremely volatile. Earlier this year, it rose above $ 64,000 in April and fell almost as much as $ 30,000 in May. Some analysts fear that the move to conduct a legal tender for bitcoin alongside the US dollar could cloud the prospect of El Salvador seeking a $ 1 billion financing deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Following the passage of the Bitcoin law for Mr. Bukele, the rating agency Moody’s downgraded El Salvador’s credit rating, while the country’s bonds denominated in dollars have also been put under pressure. But Bukele, who does not shy away from controversy, retweeted a video Monday showing his superimposed face on actor Jaime Foxx in a scene from Django Unchained, Quentin Tarantino’s film about American slavery. The video portrayed Bukele flogging a slave trader who had the IMF emblem stamped on his face. Bukele later deleted the retweet. His tweet said: “We must break the paradigms of the past. El Salvador has a right to progress towards the first world.” Reuters

