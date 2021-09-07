Business owners in Montreal were relieved after international tourists were allowed into Canada

Nick Corraya is seeing more tourists at his souvenir shop in Montreal in recent weeks.

“It’s getting a little better now,” said Corraya, whose store has survived close to four decades on St-Paul Street East.

“I can manage the cost, for sure.”

Starting Tuesday, things could get even better for Corraya as Canada opens its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from around the world, letting them overcome the country’s 14-day quarantine requirement.

This is great news for downtown Montreal traders who have slowly turned their feet on solid ground after more than a year and a half of pandemic-related closures, work orders from home and restrictions on travel that kept crowds away from places like Old Port.

Restaurant owner Bruno Zarka said he was happy to see an increase in tourists walking the streets of Montreal again.

The federal government began easing travel rules last month when it began allowing fully vaccinated Americans to enter and quarantine. Both Zarka and Corraya say so far the visitors have been mostly people coming from Ontario or the western provinces.

Zarka said it is still rare to see a tourist coming from the US

“Still still better than the start of the season,” said Zarka, the restaurant owner Old Deli Port“We have a lot of people coming to visit us. They take advantage of the long weekend, and besides, we have good weather.”

Hotels, the airport are busier

Manuela Goya from Tourisme Montral said European tourists will be welcome, but the industry is not going as badly as expected despite the lack of American visitors.

Hotel capacity was projected to be in the 35 per cent range this season, but has risen by about 50 per cent indicating the sector is doing better, Goya said.

“We’re looking forward to seeing September because it’s always an extraordinary month in Montreal, with the colors and backstage of Quebec students,” she said.

It remains to be seen how many tourists will flock to the city now that international travel is allowed, but there has already been an increase in airplanes.

In July, just over 520,000 passengers landed in Montreal, which equates to about 25 percent of pre-pandemic passenger traffic, according to Anne-Sophie Hamel, a spokeswoman for the city’s international airport.

Officials expect the number of newcomers to rise to about 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels this month, she said.

“Obviously, we have to keep in mind that in general, September is generally less busy than August at the airport and in air transport,” she said in an email.

The last few months have been “extremely difficult” for Aroports de Montral, she said.

“Opening Canada’s borders to fully vaccinated international travelers gives us hope for the future,” she said.

More tourists are “good news”

Allowing fully vaccinated international tourists is “very good news for us and for the city in general because international tourists are truly the heart of the tourism industry,” said Michel Leblanc, president and CEO of the Montreal Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

“We can see in the coming weeks many Europeans, Asians coming with their families to make sure they reunite,” LeBlanc said.

Most non-essential foreign travelers have been barred from entering Canada since the onset of the pandemic.

The opening of borders to fully vaccinated foreigners comes at a time when Canada is entering a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, with case numbers rising up since the end of July.

Most cases and hospitalizations in the country are among the unvaccinated.