International
Business owners in Montreal were relieved after international tourists were allowed into Canada
Nick Corraya is seeing more tourists at his souvenir shop in Montreal in recent weeks.
“It’s getting a little better now,” said Corraya, whose store has survived close to four decades on St-Paul Street East.
“I can manage the cost, for sure.”
Starting Tuesday, things could get even better for Corraya as Canada opens its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from around the world, letting them overcome the country’s 14-day quarantine requirement.
This is great news for downtown Montreal traders who have slowly turned their feet on solid ground after more than a year and a half of pandemic-related closures, work orders from home and restrictions on travel that kept crowds away from places like Old Port.
Restaurant owner Bruno Zarka said he was happy to see an increase in tourists walking the streets of Montreal again.
The federal government began easing travel rules last month when it began allowing fully vaccinated Americans to enter and quarantine. Both Zarka and Corraya say so far the visitors have been mostly people coming from Ontario or the western provinces.
Zarka said it is still rare to see a tourist coming from the US
“Still still better than the start of the season,” said Zarka, the restaurant owner Old Deli Port“We have a lot of people coming to visit us. They take advantage of the long weekend, and besides, we have good weather.”
Hotels, the airport are busier
Manuela Goya from Tourisme Montral said European tourists will be welcome, but the industry is not going as badly as expected despite the lack of American visitors.
Hotel capacity was projected to be in the 35 per cent range this season, but has risen by about 50 per cent indicating the sector is doing better, Goya said.
“We’re looking forward to seeing September because it’s always an extraordinary month in Montreal, with the colors and backstage of Quebec students,” she said.
It remains to be seen how many tourists will flock to the city now that international travel is allowed, but there has already been an increase in airplanes.
In July, just over 520,000 passengers landed in Montreal, which equates to about 25 percent of pre-pandemic passenger traffic, according to Anne-Sophie Hamel, a spokeswoman for the city’s international airport.
Officials expect the number of newcomers to rise to about 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels this month, she said.
“Obviously, we have to keep in mind that in general, September is generally less busy than August at the airport and in air transport,” she said in an email.
The last few months have been “extremely difficult” for Aroports de Montral, she said.
“Opening Canada’s borders to fully vaccinated international travelers gives us hope for the future,” she said.
More tourists are “good news”
Allowing fully vaccinated international tourists is “very good news for us and for the city in general because international tourists are truly the heart of the tourism industry,” said Michel Leblanc, president and CEO of the Montreal Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.
“We can see in the coming weeks many Europeans, Asians coming with their families to make sure they reunite,” LeBlanc said.
Most non-essential foreign travelers have been barred from entering Canada since the onset of the pandemic.
The opening of borders to fully vaccinated foreigners comes at a time when Canada is entering a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, with case numbers rising up since the end of July.
Most cases and hospitalizations in the country are among the unvaccinated.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/tourists-montreal-business-commerce-international-1.6166320
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]