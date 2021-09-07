International
France v Finland: Live World Cup Qualifier, TV Channel, How to Watch Online, News, Chances, Time
France returned to qualifying action for the World Cup on Tuesday and face Finland in a crucial Group D match. For now, the 1-1 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Ukraine has not been very costly, but it could change if they drop points against the Finns in second place. The French have played two more games and currently lead by four points with Finland able to go through one with one game in hand if they can emerge victorious. Karim Benzema will also return to Lyon to play at the home of training club Olympique Lyonnais.
Here’s how you can watch the match and what you need to know:
Viewing information
- Date: Tuesday, September 7 | Time: 2:45 pm ET
- Location: Groupama Stadium – Lyon, France
- Live broadcast: ESPN +
- Chances: FRA -600; Draw +600; FIN +1600 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Stories of the story
France:The draws with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Ukraine were not expected to come this international holiday and it is now up to Didier Deschamps and his men to turn it against Finland. Easier said than done when you consider that their last meeting was a 2-0 victory for the Finnish side in a friendly in Paris in late 2020, almost a year ago.
Finland:With two games in hand to potentially capture France at the summit, even a point here could help pull in the European champions. Given Les Bleus’ form at the moment, you will not be betting against Huuhkajat to be able to get anything in Lyon. They beat Kazakhstan 1-0 last time out and are currently unbeaten in the group.
prediction
France should have enough to win here, but the same was said against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Ukraine. I will go for a close French win, but anything other than that will create real problems for Deschamps and his players after this summer’s failure in the Euro. Choose: France 2-1 Finland.
