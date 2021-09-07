Four in five people aged 16 and over are vaccinated with both doses

More than 80% of people aged 16 and over in the UK have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine

Launches new campaign aimed at encouraging under-18s and their parents to get vaccinated, with continued support from TikTok and MTV

Vaccines have saved more than 105,000 lives and prevented at least 143,600 hospital cases in England

Four in five people aged 16 and over in the UK have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the latest figures show.

A total of 43,535,098 persons received two doses (80.1%) and 48,292,811 persons received one dose (88.8%).

More than half of all teenagers aged 16 to 17 in England have received their first stroke, just over four weeks after being given the green light to be vaccinated.

To further boost vaccination in young adults and children eligible for stroke, a new campaign was launched this week on social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, as well as on radio stations including Kiss , Capital, Heart, Absolute and LBC (radio commercials start September 11).

The campaign will have two directions, one aimed at parents and another under the age of 18. Parents will make sure the vaccine keeps everyone safe, protects families, and helps keep teens’ lives on track. The message for 16 and 17 year olds is not to miss out on half plans, good weather and the COVID hit.

Secretary of Health and Social Welfare Sajid Javid said:

Achievements it is a phenomenal achievement that four in five adults in the UK have now received both COVID-19 vaccines, which have built a protective wall across the UK and are allowing us to live safe with this virus. Fantastic it is fantastic to see so many leading companies doing everything they can to help encourage young people to take the hit from Tik Tok on MTV, as well as other family names that have already been gathered after the introduction as Uber. Getting your vaccine has never been easier, and I urge everyone to continue to play their part by taking the blow to protect themselves, their families and their communities.

Recent data from Public Health in England and the University of Cambridge show that vaccines have saved more than 105,000 lives and prevented 143,600 hospitalizations and 24 million cases in England.

TikToks vaccine distribution support includes the addition of NHSs to its COVID vaccine adhesive library for users, and work with Team Halo, a team of scientists using the platform – to provide the latest information on video and entertainment vaccines. scattered.

MTV has increased its weight in the vaccine campaign, with Club MTV, in collaboration with the NHS, hosting an exclusive concert on September 15, with the headlines Rudimental and Young T and Bugsey, for people aged 18 to 30 who had their vaccination.

Minister of Vaccines Nadhim Zahawi said:

It is extremely encouraging to see the enthusiasm that young people have shown in getting their life-saving vaccinations, and we want that to continue. The continued improvement in access and encouragement of dealing with pop-up centers appearing in places of worship, music venues and sports fields and the continued support from top names like Tik-Tok is fantastic to see. Everyone who is entitled should not delay receiving their blow as soon as possible.

The government is working closely with the NHS to make getting a vaccine as easy as possible, including by catching open vaccine sites in places such as the GAY nightclub in London, the Hindu Temple in Crawley and the University of Kent Canterbury Campus last weekend.

Public health data in England show that COVID-19 vaccines are very effective against hospitalization of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), the dominant type in the UK. The analysis shows that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96% effective and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92% effective against hospitalization after 2 doses.

Rich Waterworth, General Manager of TikTok UK & Europe:

We are proud to be supporting the National Health Service (NHS) as the push for COVID-19 vaccination expands to under 18s. At TikTok, they are committed to ensuring that our community has access to accurate and trusted information to enable them to make informed vaccine decisions. It’s great to expand our work with #TeamHalo to support NHS reach to new audiences through a series of LIVE questions and queries, with some of our favorite TikToks vaccine scientists ready to answer all sorts of related questions with the vaccine.

Young people aged 16 to 17 can find their nearest vaccination site through the NHS Online Detective, with more pages opening every day.

The NHS is sending messages to millions of teens inviting them to come forward for a kick. Those who are within three months of their 18th birthday can book through the national booking service.

Children aged 12 to 15 who are clinically susceptible to COVID-19 or living with adults who are at increased risk of serious viral illness are also being contacted by the NHS and invited for their vaccine.

Advice and information on the benefits of vaccination is shared at every opportunity, including through a range of partnerships with industries that cater to mostly young audiences.

This work has involved partnerships with high-profile entertainment and sports personalities in short films that encourage people to take hits, such as movie stars Jim Broadbent and Thandiwe Newton, and football figures Harry Redknapp and Chris Kamara.

The government has also partnered with dating apps, social media platforms and large companies, such as Uber, Asda and Deliveroo, on ads and incentives to get the vaccine. For example, Asda will offer 10 coupons for their George clothing brand in select stores for 18- to 30-year-olds who spend over 20, and Deliveroo will distribute 5,500 coupons over the coming weeks.

Vaccines are available free of charge and from thousands of vaccination centers, general practitioners and pharmacies. About 98% of people live 10 miles away from a vaccination center in England and vaccinations are taking place in places that include mosques, community centers and football stadiums.