Justin Trudeau was hit with gravel by protesters at the campaign stop





Journalists traveling with the Liberal Party leader posted videos of incident in London, Ontario , while Trudeau was boarding his campaign bus after the event. Several videos show Trudeau surrounded by campaign aides and security as protesters continue to shout against him.

The video shows what Trudeau later described as “pieces of gravel” hitting him and others as he boarded the bus.

The incident underscores a growing national election campaign. Last month, Trudeau’s campaign canceled a public event for security reasons. Many post-Trudeau protesters say they are angry with public health measures such as vaccine mandates.

Earlier Monday, Trudeau had said he would not “withdraw” from the campaign, despite dozens of loud and increasingly aggressive protesters following his events.

“Yes, there is a small element in this country that is angry, that does not believe in science, that is erupting with racist, misogynistic attacks,” Trudeau said during the campaign in Ontario hours before the gravel-throwing incident. High vaccination rate Conservative Party of Canada leader Erin O’Toole has denounced the aggressive protesters, saying last week that his party does not condone such behavior. “I strongly condemn all forms of harassment and protest as we have seen. We are a democracy, we must have a healthy and respectful debate of ideas and we do not have time for people who bring negativity to the campaign,” he said during a press conferences. Following the incident, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, wrote on Twitter that, “Our experience should teach us two things: Political violence is contagious if it does not stop in its tracks with both denunciation and enforcement.” and it’s wrong to think ‘this is not Canada.’ Unfortunately it is and will have dire consequences if we do not face it. ” Canada’s snap federal election is set for September 20 – and polls show a close race between Trudeau and O’Toole political parties. Most Canadians have embraced public health measures and Canada now has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world with 3 out of every 4 qualified Canadians fully vaccinated. Despite this, the noisy pandemic is bothering Canada with case counts and hospitalization according to the Canada Public Health Agency, especially among the youngest, unvaccinated Canadians.

