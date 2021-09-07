Johnson, Inviting the Battle, Prepares to Break the Vow to Raise Taxes

London Prime Minister Boris Johnson once said he believed he had his cake and ate it, and during a career of dizzying ups and downs he often got what he wanted while avoiding difficult choices.

But the days when he could have both ways seem to be coming to an end.

Mr. Johnson now has to choose between two bold but contradictory promises: to put more resources into social care, but also to avoid raising taxes. And as Parliament returned from its summer recess on Monday, it has put him in a scuffle with lawmakers and some of his cabinet members.

On Tuesday, Mr. Johnson is expected to break his oath not to raise taxes when he announces a plan to strengthen nations’ social care services, a long-standing goal he announced off Downing Street shortly after becoming prime minister in 2019. Even before the announcement, fierce disagreement from members of his Conservative Party has highlighted the problems ahead for a government that has increased borrowing during the pandemic but still faces great pressure to spend and deliver on its promises. domestic policy.

It’s getting crunchy, said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London. The 2019 general election was about ending Brexit, but making Brexit so that we could continue to improve public services.