



WARRENDALE, Pa., September 7, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –SAE International announced today the formation of a new airspace standards committee: Modeling, Simulation and Training of G-35 (MST) for new evolving technologies and conceptsWith the new Technical Committee it will focus on developing consensus-based standards for the aerospace industry to advance technologies while maintaining and enhancing safety. “This is one of the most exciting periods in aviation since the advent of the jet engine. With new technologies and models rapidly affecting the way we view transport, and with the growth of new entry mushrooms, there is a critical need. to lower barriers to entry without compromising aviation security, “he said Marilyn Pearson, specialist in global regulatory affairs, advanced air mobility and EVTOL at CAE, and co-chair of the SAE G-35 Committee. “The standards developed by the committee will help the industry deal with the regulatory framework in an efficient and cost-effective manner. By leveling the playing field worldwide for all sectors of the aviation industry, the work of MST will help reduce of the time and cost of certification “. The SAE G-35 Committee will develop standards for aircraft, including new aircraft piloted and operated remotely on the market, and potentially autonomously operated, in support of certification regulations. The Committee will develop standards for implementation across the stakeholder community to support technology development and certification of aircraft, simulators, aviators and operators. Efforts will also determine the applicability of modeling for qualification and certification using simulation for flight testing. “New technologies, such as artificial intelligence, model-based systems, and software engineering, open up exciting opportunities regarding the future of platforms and flying improvements,” said Dr. Andreas Schweiger, system architect at Airbus Defense and Space, and co-chair of the SAE G-35 Committee. “So far, only specific standard documents exist or are in development. There is a need for them to be aligned with each other to make the best use of new technologies, and the new SAE International technical committee will fill this gap. important. “ The initial work program will include three focused areas: Statement of Concern over the use of modeling and simulation to support aircraft certification and lending and pilot / aviator training.

Guidelines for the use of digital twins and virtualization technologies for the development, verification and validation of integrated virtual aircraft.

Consensus standards for the certification of flight simulation training equipment (FSTD) using the modeling and simulation and certification of AAM pilots / aviators using performance-based and automation modules to develop criteria for exceptions leading to codification. “SAE International is honored to work with the global aviation community through the G-35 to support accelerating technology development, certification and training,” he said. David Alexander, director of aerospace standards at SAE International. “This important new SAE Standards Committee brings together stakeholders from across the aviation ecosystem to work on a set of important standards that will facilitate the evolution of aviation modeling and simulation, including staff training and operations. autonomous aircraft and will provide guidance in support of demonstrating compliance with applicable regulations. “ The technical reports developed by the SAE G-35 Committee will complement the work of other committees under the jurisdiction of the SAE Aerospace Council and the SAE ITC ARINC IA Flight Simulator Engineering and Maintenance Committee (FSEMC), will be supported by SAE Digital and Data Steering Group, and will liaise with relevant industry groups such as GAMA SVO and VFS Flight Test Council. The SAE G-35 Committee joins more than 180 separate aviation technical committees bringing together industry-leading knowledge worldwide to advance technology, operations and safety for the global aviation community. Applications are now being accepted for volunteers to participate in the SAE G-35 Committee. An initial meeting will be held practically longer September 27, 2021, with scheduled face-to-face meetings October 2021 AND January 2022With If you are interested in joining, please contact Maureen Lemankiewcz at [email protected] To learn more about SAE International Standards Committees, please visit: https://www.sae.org/standards/developmentwith About SAE International SAE International is a global association committed to advancing knowledge and mobility solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean and accessible mobility solutions. We operate according to two priorities: encouraging a lifelong learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our SAE Philanthropic Foundation, including award-winning programs such as A World In Motion and the Collegiate Design Series. More on http://www.sae.orgwith ### Contact with the media Justin Falce, SAE International, 7247727562, [email protected] BURIMI SAE International

