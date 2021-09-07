COVID-19 vaccination coverage for eligible Okanagan students varies by neighborhood, city

As students return to school, concerns about the safety of COVID-19 are, again, high.

Terri Mooring, president of the UN Teachers Federation, said Monday that there is a cloud hanging over this school year due to the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

















2:00 p.m.

Lack of vaccine mandate for teachers in question





Lack of vaccine mandate for teachers in question 24 August 2021



Read more: BC schools have fewer safety measures for COVID-19 than last year, union says

The story goes down the ad

With the Delta variant accounting for most of the cases in BC, they were seeing some disturbing results in schools already returned, she said.

Among other things, Mooring said they want to see the mask’s mandate extended to include kindergarten through third grade, and more vaccinations at school.

Coverage of single-dose COVID-19 vaccination for people 12 to 17 years old in Okanagan as of September 2 is quite low compared to the adult population and varies considerably from both neighborhood and city.

















4:06

Health Issues: Return to School Health Tips





Health Issues: Back to School Health Tips 30 August 2021



Vaccination rates among those 12 to 17 in Enderby are the lowest in the valley, with only 34 percent of teens in that community having a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the BC Centers for Disease Control.

Trends Protesters throw small stones, rubbish at Trudeau as he leaves Ontario campaign stop

O’Toole promises to implement national trials of the COVID-19 vaccination system

Armstrong has 52 percent coverage in that age group, Salmon Arm has 56 percent and Lumby has 53 percent, while Vernon and Coldstream have 69 percent.

The story goes down the ad

Within Central Okanagan, which has led the province in counting cases for most of the summer, there are slightly more vaccinations among young people.

















3:54

Ask an expert: anxiety at school





Ask an expert: school anxiety 29 August 2021



Read more: ‘Our schools are not safe enough’: BC rally pushes for tougher COVID-19 measures

The Okanagan Mission has an 81 percent vaccination rate in the 12- to 17-year-old age group, while Kelowna city center has 68 percent coverage.

Glenmore is reporting 76 percent coverage for its acceptable school-age population, while West Kelowna has 68 percent and rural Central Okanagan, which includes Peachland, has 58 percent.

In Southern Okanagan, Penticton is reporting 73 percent of vaccine coverage while Summerland has 71 percent.

The story goes down the ad

Read more: UN teachers call for tougher COVID-19 measures as they return to classroom stalls

















3:43

BC school safety plan





BC school safety plan 24 August 2021



Interior Health announced this week that it intends to host school-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics in all of its coverage areas, which is the bulk of the Southern Interior. So far, only Vernon, Armstrong and Keremeos have planned school clinicsmore dates are expected.

Interior Health said all students, teachers and age-appropriate staff can walk, register and receive the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. People are entitled to their second dose 28 days after taking their first dose.

These clinics will take place throughout September when students return to school.

Vaccination availability in schools is something the BC Teachers Federation had requested last May when vaccinations started. At the time, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said community clinics were the preferred method of birth because they allowed families to get the vaccine together.

See the link »

<br />

