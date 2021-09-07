Rishi Sunak confirms that the autumn budget will be made on October 27 | Rishi Sunak





Rishi Sunak has set October 27 for his fall budget, announcing plans to support public utilities and revive the economy with additional $ 140 billion in spending. Setting the stage for broader and more intrusive policies than were seen in the last conservative administrations, the chancellor said he wanted to balance extra money for public services by keeping public finances on a steady path. Paul Johnson, head of Institute for Fiscal Studies, said he welcomed a return to multi-year budgeting. However, the fall budget was unlikely to match the impact of Tuesday’s announcements to reform social care and boost health spending by raising taxes to raise $ 14 billion, he said. Cabinet ministers have already spent several weeks preparing to fight Sunak over their future budgets, ahead of his official announcement of a three-year spending review. Some departments have seen their budgets cut by up to 40% over the past decade, and the fear within Whitehall is that previously fenced areas of health, schools and defense will receive most of the extra money leaving little for justice, transport and internationals. help. Public utility spending will now increase at an average real rate of 3.2% per year over the next three years, compared to a 2.1% increase under previous plans. That would fund a significant increase in health and social care funding, but would still leave overall public service spending $ 2 billion to $ 3 billion lower each year than the government was planning to spend before the pandemic, he said. Johnson. The chancellor said the department’s main expenses, covering welfare and services, will increase from 3% to 4% from next April. By 2024-25 this means that the main spending of departments will be 140 billion more per year in terms of money than at the beginning of parliament, he added. Sunak is understood to be confident that a 20-week cut in universal loan payments next month and the end of the holiday scheme on September 30th will have little impact on the economic outlook. Some economic forecasters have warned that unemployment could rise from 4.7% to over 5% later this year, as forced workers find themselves out of work. There was speculation that the budget would be delayed until next year, allowing the economy to return to pre-pandemic activity levels before setting tax and spending targets each year until 2024. Some Treasury officials were concerned that the economic forecaster of governments, the Office of Budget Accountability (OBR), was unlikely to agree with a Bank of England forecast that the pandemic had done only modest damage to the long-term outlook of the economy, forcing Sunakun to limit his spending plans. It is understood that the OBR is preparing to admit that it was too gloomy in its forecasts in March when it said that the shock to the economy was equivalent to 3% of annual GDP. Subsequent estimates by BoE officials have reduced the negative effect of the pandemic to just 1% of GDP.

