Wike threatens to re-block the Rivers





Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has threatened to re-impose a blockade on the state if residents do not comply with COVID-19 protocols. Mr. Wike said this on a state broadcaster Monday in Port Harcourt. He said the data from Nigeria Centers for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that both transmission and mortality rates in the last two weeks had been steadily increasing due to non-compliance by residents. The governor said it is the desire of the state government to keep the state open and to allow citizens to carry out their social, religious and economic activities without hindrance, but that the government may be forced to impose another blockade if the transmission of the disease continues to grow beyond tolerable limits. Rivers State is at risk of a serious health disaster, Wike said. I want to remind residents of existing protocols for regular hand washing and the use of alcohol-based disinfectant; maintaining social distance; wearing face masks in all public places, the governor said. He urged residents to go out and get vaccinated against COVID-19 at designated health centers in 23 local government areas in the state. Mr. Wike also called on religious leaders and churches to encourage their followers to get the vaccine. READ ALSO: COVID-19: Nigeria records four deaths, 379 new cases Monday Those who refuse to receive vaccines without certified medical reasons should know that they are endangering the rest of the citizens, the governor added. Rivers is the third most infected state in Nigeria, with 10,809 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of September 6, according to the NCDC. The state has so far registered 137 COVID-19-related deaths. Lagos, the epicenter of the viral infection, remained the most infected, with 74,044 cases, followed by the FCT, with 20,710. (NAN) Support PREMIUM TIMES integrity and reliability journalism Good journalism costs a lot of money. However, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, a responsible democracy and a transparent government. For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country, we ask you to consider a modest support for this noble endeavor. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to keep an important journalist and ensure that it remains free and accessible to all. bestow TEXT AD: To advertise here with Call Willie +2347088095401 …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.premiumtimesng.com/health/483543-covid-19-wike-threatens-to-re-impose-lockdown-in-rivers.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos