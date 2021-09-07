The Australian musk duck mimics the human sound during the mating show





An adult male named Ripper was recorded imitating the phrase during a friendship show, according to a study published Monday. The perpetrators said he could have learned it from his guardian.

“The Australian musk duck demonstrates an unexpected and impressive ability for vocal learning,” the study said. The report also details how Ripper mimicked the sound of the door opening and closing.

There are many species of ducks and geese that grow up in captivity, and there have been no reports of them showing the ability to imitate human sounds, Study author Carel ten Cate told CNN on Tuesday.

“Quite extremely extraordinary to encounter a species which apparently has the ability to mimic these sounds,” he said.

Birds, parrots and hummingbirds are known to exhibit this vocal learning ability, but this is the first fully documented case of moss ducks exhibiting vocal learning, said Ten Cate, an animal behavior researcher and professor at the Leiden Institute of Biology. , at Leiden University, The Netherlands. “It’s not exactly a human voice, but a similar voice,” he said. “He’s imitating pretty well.” ‘You bloody fool’: The Australian musk duck mimics the human voice

Some species are better imitators than musk ducks, but there are many songbirds and parrots that are worse at copying, ten Cate added. Ripper rose by hand in Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve, near Canberra, Australia, where the recordings were made in 1987 by now-retired ornithologist Peter J. Fullagar, who was previously in the ecosystem science division at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization. While some observations of musk ducks that mimic human sounds were documented in Australian bird magazines, they never reached the scientific community studying vocal learning, Cate explains ten. Recordings were made during performances to attract a spouse who combines sounds and physical movements such as splashing in water. In the recordings, Ripper seemed to mimic the sound of a door a few feet away from the sink where he had been held for weeks after he was born, as well as what sounds like, “You foo bloody.” The last word could be either “stupid” or “food,” said ten Cate. “It stuck in the viewer’s ear as it were,” he said, explaining that it was probably a phrase Ripper had heard repeatedly from his guardian. In a separate census conducted in 2000, a second male duck in Tidbinbilla appears to mimic a black Pacific duck. According to the study, musk ducks live in two separate areas in western and southeastern Australia. These birds very rarely grow in captivity due to the fact that mature males are prone to attack other waterfowl. The study also details two other cases of captive musk ducks that mimic sounds in their environment, but the birds were not recorded, and therefore observations were not independently confirmed. Wild musk ducks are unlikely to mimic human sounds, Ten Cate said. “If you were to record these animals in the field you would not realize that they were actually sound learners and imitated each other, it is only when they grow up in these special conditions,” he said. The study was published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.

