Mexico’s Supreme Court rules on decriminalization of abortion





MEXICO CITY Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that making abortion a crime was unconstitutional, setting a precedent for legalization of nationwide abortion in a conservative Catholic country of about 120 million people. The unanimous decision of the court of nations follows a growing movement of women in Mexico that has consistently taken to the streets of major cities across the country, demanding greater rights and protections for women. Today is a historic day for the rights of all Mexican women, Supreme Court Chief Arturo Zaldivar said after the verdict was announced. It is a turning point in the history of the rights of all women, especially the most vulnerable. The decision makes Mexico the most populous country in Latin America that allows abortion and comes at a time when Texas and other US states have imposed increasingly stringent restrictions on the procedure.

The court said a law in the northern state of Coahuila that orders up to three years in prison for women who choose to have an abortion violated the Mexican Constitution. The ruling could now be implemented in the rest of the country, laying the groundwork for a nationwide legalization of abortion. Prior to the trial, the procedure was legal in only three of Mexico’s 32 federal districts: Oaxaca, Hidalgo and Veracruz, and in Mexico City.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/07/world/americas/mexico-supreme-court-decriminalize-abortion.html

