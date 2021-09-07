Saudi Arabia to host F1 Grand Prix, but human rights abuses overshadow country’s global sports ambitions

Running under the headlights, drivers will encounter a circuit over six kilometers long, which passes through the scenic coastline of the city, displaying 27 turns and an average speed of about 252 km / h. At 50 laps, the race distance will be about 309 km (192 miles), the website says.

“Formula 1 has a very large fan base in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Saudi Arabia’s first doctor is one of the F1 races located in the Persian Gulf, along with Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

“[We] “Do not be afraid that we will compete with other countries in the region,” Al Faisal said. We see it as we all complement each other. “

‘Sports washing’

But as Saudi Arabia emerges as a powerful actress in global sports, the country’s human rights record is being criticized.

In 2020, after the Saudi-backed consortium Public Investment Fund made an offer, with two other parties, to buy English Premier League football club Newcastle United, activists accused the kingdom of “sports washing” – a phenomenon where corrupt or autocratic regimes invest in sporting events to whitewash their international reputation. The consortium, including the Saudi PIF, ended by withdrawing its bid in July 2020, citing the protracted process and global uncertainty.

Earlier this year, human rights group Grant Liberty estimated that Saudi Arabia had spent about $ 1.5 billion on “sports bathing” since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched his Vision 2030 master plan, which aims to reduce the country’s dependence on oil exports.

The country has spent millions hosting a host of prestigious sporting events, including golf, horse racing, snooker and chess tournaments, according to Grant Liberty’s 2021 Report with

While F1 drivers have not yet spoken out against Saudi Arabia’s 10-year deal, which is said to be worth $ 650 million, they have previously asked where the races are taking place — especially Bahrain.

Ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix at the end of the 2020 season, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who uses his platform to highlight social justice and racial equality, said human rights abuses taking place in multiple F1 countries “is a sustained and massive problem.”

“We are probably one of the only ones going to so many different countries, and I think as a sport we need to do more,” he added.

A spokesman for the Bahraini government told CNN in March it has a “zero tolerance policy against ill-treatment of any kind”.

Speaking of The leader of the F1 championship Hamilton, Al Faisal said: “I really respect him as a driver […] and I admire what he does.

“He’s all right […] to speak “.

“I’m a big fan and we want him to come before the race. … Everyone ‘s opinion matters to us,” he added.

Breaking the objection

Political dissidents, human and women rights activists, journalists and online critics have historically have been harassed, detained, prosecuted and imprisoned for denouncing the Saudi government, according to Amnesty International and other international human rights groups.

In December 2020, women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was sentenced to over five years in prison on charges of undermining national security, seeking to change Saudi Arabia’s political system and using its relations with foreign governments and groups of rights to “put pressure on the Kingdom to change its laws and systems,” according to a payment slip published by her family.

Critics said the allegations were politically motivated Despite being released in February this year, the 31-year-old’s appeal for annulment of her sentence – and her five-year travel ban to be lifted – was rejected by a Saudi court.

But it’s the 2018 assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi – whose capture or assassination was approved by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to a American Intelligence Report – which critics argue makes inspecting the Grand Prix unethical.

In 2018, former Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Khashoggi’s assassination was a fraudulent operation badly gone.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry issued a statement following the February US intelligence report in which they made similar allegations, saying the kingdom “completely opposes the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report relating to the Kingdom leadership, and notes that the report contained incorrect information and conclusions “. He added that Khashoggi’s assassination was a “heinous crime and a flagrant violation of the laws and values ​​of the kingdom”.

“What happened to Jamal Khashoggi is a tragedy for us,” Al Faisal told CNN’s Davies. “The way he was killed was brutal and especially to me as a Saudi or one of the royal family.”

“This is something that shocked us all, and especially Saudi Arabia. We have never heard of anyone being killed or killed,” he said.

Al Faisal added: “I know Saudi Arabia was known for a lot of human rights things. But for killing or killing someone, it was something shocking to us, especially where he was killed and how he was killed.”

“We never expected anything like that [to come] outside the Saudis, especially […] official Saudis, “he added.

“It does not mean that this is how we do things.”

The U.S. intelligence report concluded that bin Salman approved the operation to capture or assassinate Khashoggi because of “his control of decision-making in the Kingdom, the direct involvement of a senior adviser and members of Muhammad bin Salman’s defense details in the operation.” and “his support for the use of violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi.”

A ‘terrible’ record

Given the location record on human rights, which Amnesty International described as “terrible”, critics question whether Saudi Arabia should anticipate the future of Formula 1 – or any other major sports franchise.

Reported by the Guardian Minky Worden, director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch, said: “Sports bodies like Formula 1 and the FIA ​​cannot ignore the fact that they and the fans are being used for sports bathing.”

“It is part of a cynical strategy to divert attention from human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia, the detention and torture of human rights defenders and women’s rights activists,” Worden added.

“For decades, Formula 1 has worked hard [to] be a positive force wherever it competes, including economic, social and cultural benefits. “Sports like Formula 1 are uniquely positioned to cross borders and cultures to bring countries and communities together to share the passion and excitement of competition and tremendous achievement,” F1 said in a statement to CNN.

“We take our responsibilities very seriously and have made clear our position on human rights and other issues to all our partners and host countries that are committed to respecting human rights in the way events are organized and held. “We clearly always have a close look at all the countries where we compete, and in the case of Saudi Arabia, we are taking into account the developments in the country.”

Last December – when asked to respond to criticism from British lawmakers that Bahrain was using the Grand Prix to “sport-wash” its human rights record – F1 chief Chase Carey told CNN that sport has been “very clear about our commitment to human rights […] regarding our co-operation and co-operation with our partners to improve and advance human rights issues “.

While Al Faisal recognizes the widespread condemnation of critics, he says he is not worried that politics could obscure the F1 country’s inaugural event.

“Formula One […] “It ‘s smart enough to know what’ s good for them and their reputation, and if they thought Saudi Arabia was one of those countries, they would never have agreed to come,” he said.

“We want people to come to Saudi Arabia and then see [with] their eyes and then they can have their opinion. “I respect someone’s opinion, but I need to know what it is based on and what the motivation is,” he added.

“Saudi Arabia changed a lot in the positive. And hopefully, we will also continue to develop and open up and change our country to what is best for our people living in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Despite Al Faisal’s prediction that political discourse will not prevail over coverage of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, athletes have shown increased political commitment over the past year, using their platforms to shed light on social issues within their sport .

Come on December 5th, when the race will take place, it remains to be seen if the conversation will be only about fast cars.