International
Saudi Arabia to host F1 Grand Prix, but human rights abuses overshadow country’s global sports ambitions
Running under the headlights, drivers will encounter a circuit over six kilometers long, which passes through the scenic coastline of the city, displaying 27 turns and an average speed of about 252 km / h. At 50 laps, the race distance will be about 309 km (192 miles), the website says.
“Formula 1 has a very large fan base in Saudi Arabia,” he said.
Saudi Arabia’s first doctor is one of the F1 races located in the Persian Gulf, along with Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.
“[We] “Do not be afraid that we will compete with other countries in the region,” Al Faisal said. We see it as we all complement each other. “
‘Sports washing’
But as Saudi Arabia emerges as a powerful actress in global sports, the country’s human rights record is being criticized.
Earlier this year, human rights group Grant Liberty estimated that Saudi Arabia had spent about $ 1.5 billion on “sports bathing” since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched his Vision 2030 master plan, which aims to reduce the country’s dependence on oil exports.
While F1 drivers have not yet spoken out against Saudi Arabia’s 10-year deal, which is said to be worth $ 650 million, they have previously asked where the races are taking place — especially Bahrain.
“We are probably one of the only ones going to so many different countries, and I think as a sport we need to do more,” he added.
“He’s all right […] to speak “.
“I’m a big fan and we want him to come before the race. … Everyone ‘s opinion matters to us,” he added.
Breaking the objection
In December 2020, women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was sentenced to over five years in prison on charges of undermining national security, seeking to change Saudi Arabia’s political system and using its relations with foreign governments and groups of rights to “put pressure on the Kingdom to change its laws and systems,” according to a payment slip published by her family.
In 2018, former Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Khashoggi’s assassination was a fraudulent operation badly gone.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry issued a statement following the February US intelligence report in which they made similar allegations, saying the kingdom “completely opposes the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report relating to the Kingdom leadership, and notes that the report contained incorrect information and conclusions “. He added that Khashoggi’s assassination was a “heinous crime and a flagrant violation of the laws and values of the kingdom”.
“What happened to Jamal Khashoggi is a tragedy for us,” Al Faisal told CNN’s Davies. “The way he was killed was brutal and especially to me as a Saudi or one of the royal family.”
“This is something that shocked us all, and especially Saudi Arabia. We have never heard of anyone being killed or killed,” he said.
Al Faisal added: “I know Saudi Arabia was known for a lot of human rights things. But for killing or killing someone, it was something shocking to us, especially where he was killed and how he was killed.”
“We never expected anything like that [to come] outside the Saudis, especially […] official Saudis, “he added.
“It does not mean that this is how we do things.”
The U.S. intelligence report concluded that bin Salman approved the operation to capture or assassinate Khashoggi because of “his control of decision-making in the Kingdom, the direct involvement of a senior adviser and members of Muhammad bin Salman’s defense details in the operation.” and “his support for the use of violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi.”
A ‘terrible’ record
“It is part of a cynical strategy to divert attention from human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia, the detention and torture of human rights defenders and women’s rights activists,” Worden added.
“For decades, Formula 1 has worked hard [to] be a positive force wherever it competes, including economic, social and cultural benefits. “Sports like Formula 1 are uniquely positioned to cross borders and cultures to bring countries and communities together to share the passion and excitement of competition and tremendous achievement,” F1 said in a statement to CNN.
“We take our responsibilities very seriously and have made clear our position on human rights and other issues to all our partners and host countries that are committed to respecting human rights in the way events are organized and held. “We clearly always have a close look at all the countries where we compete, and in the case of Saudi Arabia, we are taking into account the developments in the country.”
While Al Faisal recognizes the widespread condemnation of critics, he says he is not worried that politics could obscure the F1 country’s inaugural event.
“Formula One […] “It ‘s smart enough to know what’ s good for them and their reputation, and if they thought Saudi Arabia was one of those countries, they would never have agreed to come,” he said.
“We want people to come to Saudi Arabia and then see [with] their eyes and then they can have their opinion. “I respect someone’s opinion, but I need to know what it is based on and what the motivation is,” he added.
“Saudi Arabia changed a lot in the positive. And hopefully, we will also continue to develop and open up and change our country to what is best for our people living in Saudi Arabia,” he said.
Despite Al Faisal’s prediction that political discourse will not prevail over coverage of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, athletes have shown increased political commitment over the past year, using their platforms to shed light on social issues within their sport .
Come on December 5th, when the race will take place, it remains to be seen if the conversation will be only about fast cars.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/07/motorsport/f1-saudi-arabian-gp-sportswashing-spt-intl/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]