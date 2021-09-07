“We will not let them win,” Trudeau says after being hit with gravel during the campaign halt.

Saying he was inspired by front-line workers facing harassment at work, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau said today that he would not allow the “crowd” to control his campaign after he was sprayed with gravel during a furious protest in London, Ont. yesterday.

“No one should do his job under the threat of violence or acts that put him at risk,” he said during a campaign rally in Montreal today.

“There are healthcare workers across the country who are being harassed and intimidated and harassed as they go to work to keep people safe and alive. There are shopkeepers, waitresses, people who make their daily lives by being “Shouting and pushing around for masks, for vaccinations. That’s not how we do things in Canada.”

In a CBC News email on Tuesday, a spokesman for the London Police Service (LPS) said it had opened an investigation into the incident. LPS is asking anyone who has information to contact them.

Several protests erupted outside hospitals, police headquarters and other busy areas across Ontario last week in response to Prime Minister Doug Ford’s announcement of Wednesday’s COVID-19 vaccine passport plan.

LOOK | Trudeau is asked if the protesters will face charges of throwing gravel

Trudeau says he will not ‘shake’ in the face of the protests Liberal leader Justin Trudeau was asked if intensifying protests at his election events would change the way he campaigned. 2:50

Similar protests were staged against COVID-19 vaccinations across British Columbia, with thousands of demonstrators gathering outside hospitals in Vancouver, Kelowna, Kamloops, Victoria, Prince George and Nanaimo.

“They are the people I think about, they are the people I want to protect from throwing gravel, from saliva because someone has pulled on their mask or just makes them feel terrible when they are entering for 18 hours change to save the lives of people who themselves chose not to be vaccinated, “Trudeau said.” Come on. “

Trudeau’s comments came a day after he was sprinkled with gravel as he boarded his bus, which was surrounded by angry protesters.

Trudeau later confirmed to reporters on the campaign plane that he was hit by gravel, but said he was fine.

Trudeau described the protesters as a “crowd” and “practically foaming at the mouth”, while distinguishing between anti-vaccination protesters and those who are simply reluctant.

“We will not let them win. They will not interfere in the way this election is presenting a clear choice for Canadians,” he said.

LOOK | Trudeau, safety details hit by gravel stones

Liberal leader hit by gravel as protesters surround London’s campaign bus, Ont. September 6, 2021: We talk to a political campaign strategist who explains why we are seeing more emotionally charged protests during this election campaign. 46:00

Trudeau had to cancel an earlier appearance in the campaign due to angry crowds. While promising not to step on the face of angry protests, he also said he would listen to the RCMP’s advice regarding security.

Trudeau said he spoke to the Mounties after the gravel incident and told them he was fine, adding that he would leave any discussion of the allegations to the police.

A spokesman for the RCMP National Division said the force continues to conduct threat and risk assessments to determine appropriate levels of defense services for leaders and to “adapt his defensive behavior accordingly”.

“RCMP continues to monitor all campaign events to ensure the safety of all Canadians,” Cpl said. Kim Chamberland.

“Public order is the responsibility of the local police of the jurisdiction. The police will respect the rights of individuals to freedom of expression and demonstration lawfully. In the event of any illegal action, including matters of public order, the police will be held accountable.” appropriate and professional manner in accordance with the law. “

Bernier condemns violence

Many protesters in the crowd on Monday were dressed in purple and waved the signs of the People’s Party of Canada.

PPC leader Maxime Bernier condemned the gravel incident on Twitter on Tuesday morning, but added that no leader made a statement when he got angry last week.

“Someone hit me with an egg last week. I notice that none of the leaders of the other parties made any statement,” he said.

“Some idiots threw pebbles at Mr. Trudeau yesterday. I condemn him. Words are our weapons. But physical violence is always wrong.”

WATCH | O’Toole in Trudeau protests

O’Toole speaks out against protesters throwing gravel at Trudeau “We live in a great democracy and let us act like us,” says Conservative leader Erin O’Toole after protesters threw gravel at liberal leader Justin Trudeau. 2:10

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole and PND leader Jagmeet Singh both promptly announced the incident Monday night.

“We live in a great democracy and let us act like us,” O’Toole of Ottawa added Tuesday.

While making an announcement about climate change in Toronto, Singh said he was concerned about Trudeau, his family, the journalist who was traveling with the campaign, and party volunteers.

“I can not imagine that I am saying this in 2021 do not throw stones at people because you do not agree with them. This is fundamental. This should not happen,” he said.

“But these are some clearly troubled people who think it’s okay to stone someone.”

WATCH | Singh calls ban on gravel dumping in Trudeau campaign ‘terrible’

Singh calls the throwing of gravel at Trudeau’s campaign horrible NDP leader Jagmeet Singh speaks out against protesters throwing gravel at liberal leader Justin Trudeau. 1:09

The RCMP said that in 2020, it opened approximately 273 files on the reports of individuals threatening cabinet ministers. Of those, 197 threats included against the first minister.

During the first six months of this year, the RCMP launched about 215 dossiers on direct and indirect threats made against federal politicians, 158 of which included threats against the prime minister.

“There is usually an increase in threats due to government announcements, COVID restrictions and leads before and during elections,” Chamberland said.

“For security reasons, the number of threats from the beginning of the writing period will not be published at this time.”