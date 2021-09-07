Why are the planets around? | FIU News

The earth is round. Alistair Berg / DigitalVision through Getty Images

James Webb, International University of Florida

Curious children is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you want an expert to answer, send it to [email protected]

Why are the planets round? – Daniel B., La Crosse, Wisconsin

E the ancient Greeks proved over 2000 years ago that the Earth was round and realized how big it was using simple observations of the Sun.

But how do people know this today? When you throw something, gravity causes it to fall directly toward the center of the Earth, at least until it hits the ground. Gravity it is a force caused by almost everything that has mass. wafer is a measure of how much material there is in everything. It can be in the form of stones, water, metals, people – everything. Every material has mass, and therefore everything causes gravity. Gravity always pulls towards the center of mass.

The earth and all the planets are round because when formed planets, they were made of molten material – basically very hot liquid. Since gravity is always directed towards the center of a mass, it squeezed the things from which the Earth is made evenly in all directions and formed a ball. When the Earth cooled and became strong, it was a round ball. If the Earth did not rotate, then it would have been a completely round planet. Scientists call the “sphere” something that is perfectly round in all directions.

The cloud of gas from which the Earth was made was slowly rotating in one direction around an axis. The top and bottom of this the axis are the north and south poles of the Earthwith

Now, I extend my right hand. Point your thumb at your right hand straight up, and bend your fingers around the direction of rotation. The thumb points towards the North Pole. The equator is defined as the plain, halfway between the North and South Poles.

If you have ever played in a fun spin, you know that the spin spin tends to attract you. The faster it rotates, the harder it is to stand. This tendency to leave is called centrifugal force and pushes the mass to the equator from the outside. This makes the planet inflated at the equator.

The faster it spins, the more obscure it becomes. Then, when cooled and solidified, it retains that shape. If a fused planet starts to rotate faster, it would be less round and there would be a larger bounce.

E planets Saturn it is very oblate-not spherical-because it rotates very fast. Because of gravity, all planets are round, and because they rotate at different rates, some have thicker equator than their poles. So the shape of the planet and the speed and direction it rotates depends on the initial state of the material from which it is formed.

Hello, curious children! Do you have a question you want an expert to answer? Ask an adult to send your question to [email protected] Please tell us your name, age and city where you live.

And since curiosity has no age limit – adults, tell us what you are asking. We will not be able to answer every question, but we will do our best.

James Webb, Professor and Director, Stocker AstroScience Center for Physics; Stocker AstroScience Center, International University of Florida

This article was republished by Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read original articlewith