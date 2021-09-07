BC businesses ready to welcome fully vaccinated international travelers

As of September 7, Canada’s border is open to fully vaccinated international travelers who will not be required to be quarantined.

The easing of travel rules comes almost a month after Canada allowed fully vaccinated Americans to enter the country and pass quarantine.

Despite the fourth wave of infections that has seen the number of COVID-19 cases rise across the country, Canada is moving forward with its goal of easing travel restrictions. It is a decision that has been welcomed by those in the tourism industry.

“It’s a sign of hope,” says Charles McDiarmid, managing director of Inn Wickaninnish in Tofino, BC

He says the opportunity for new and added business is a big deal for many tourism-based operations.

“The travel industry has been among the hardest hit by all the industries out there,” McDiarmid said.

Overseas travelers have always been an important part of the Wickaninnish Inn business model, he says.

The Wickaninnish Inn in Tofino has seen an increase in bookings from fully vaccinated travelers overseas. (Inn Wickaninnish)

And since Canada announced the lifting of restrictions, McDiarmid says the luxury hostel has seen an increase in searches and bookings, mostly from the UK, Germany and France, though most are booking stays for next summer.

Also, fully vaccinated demand instills a sense of relief in staff and other travelers, he says.

The team at Vancouver’s Aquabus Ferries is also excited to welcome international customers after a difficult year and a half.

“It has been extremely challenging. Fatigue is definitely being felt throughout the company,” said operations manager Jake Pratt.

He says about 50 percent of the company’s business normally comes from tourism.

“I’m extremely happy to see them come back, as long as they are double,” Pratt said.

Aquabus says tourists make up about 50 percent of the company’s business. (CBC News)

However, he says staff shortages are a major concern as they have been for many industries especially if the number of tourism starts to grow.

Relaxing restrictions during the 4th wave

With BC and the rest of Canada in the middle of the fourth wave of the pandemic, there are concerns that now may not be the right time to waive quarantine requirements for travelers.

On Friday, the province reported 671 new cases for a total of 5,872 people infected with the virus. Also, a total of 215 people are in hospital, with 118 in intensive care.

However, Dr Brian Conway, medical director of the Infectious Diseases Center in Vancouver, is confident with the decision.

“We have to move forward and we have to do it in a safe way and in a way where we can measure accurately whether this was the best step or not and then change our minds based on the results of that,” he said. Conway.

With smooth restrictions, travelers still have to meet some requirements:

They must have received all the required doses of aHealth COVID-19 vaccine approved by Canadaat least 14 days before entering the country.

They must submit their travel information usingArriveCAN applicationor byonline registrationwithin 72 hours before their arrival.

Charged vaccination documents must be insideEnglish or Frenchwith

Terrestrial travelers should toogive evidenceof a negative COVID-19 molecular test obtained within 72 hours of scheduled entry into Canada. Air passengers must take such a test within 72 hours of the scheduled departure time of their flight to the country.

Conway says health officials will conduct random COVID-19 testing for incoming travelers as well.

“With all the procedures in place, we should not take too much COVID,” Conway said. “If it’s too high, then the whole process needs to be rethought.”

Ranjeev Sandhu, president of Star Limousine, which serves Vancouver, Whistler and Victoria, says the business was down about 85 percent during the pandemic. Ever since American travelers were allowed to return to Canada in August, his business has seen a slight rise.

Much of Sandhu’s business depends on people arriving at Vancouver International Airport.

He says that, in his experience, COVID precautionary measures for travelers seem to protect the Canadian public.

“The test mode seems to be working fine,” Sandhu told Stephen Quinn, CBC’s host.Early Edition, Tuesday.