Buyer SE Asia orders two JetPacks JB12





JetPack Aviation has booked the first order for the VTOL JB12 JetPack, which is powered by six turbocharged engines, each producing 88 kilograms of thrust. JetPack Aviation has been developing its JetPack VTOL-driven equipment for many years in Southern California. The undisclosed Southeast Asian customer is paying $ 800,000 for two JB12 JetPacks. The JB12 weighs 105 pounds and is similar in appearance to the JB11, although the JB12 is a classified version. The six turbocharged engines are mounted on a bearing frame, with three engines on each side. Steering control is provided by vector-propelled by each engine, via a propulsion management computer system that essentially provides wired flight control. A JB12 pilot will be able to hover and maneuver in any direction and also fly up to 120 mph. In addition to the JB12, the company is developing the “flying engine” Speeder. Both Speeder and JB12 can enable unique military capabilities and special missions, according to JetPack Aviation. The first full-scale Speeder prototype, the P1, has completed flight tests, and the next version, P1.5, is due to fly later this year. Data from those flights will be used to optimize the P2 model, and this version should fly in the first half of 2022, in preparation for production versions. JetPack Aviation is now preparing goal letters and getting the production version of Speeder in advance. “Ratification of this agreement shows that the JB12 JetPack provides the Air Force with exceptional air capabilities to meet a wide range of mission requirements,” said JetPack Aviation founder and CEO David Mayman. “JetPack maneuverability, its small form factor, which fits within a standard Pelican case set, and the ease of integration with our Speeder platform to complement JB12 capabilities, were all factors that informed the sale. This order represents a “It is a significant step forward for us as it confirms that our development program is meeting military needs.”

