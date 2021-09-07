Transfer news: English clubs boast higher combined costs for international summer signings | Football News





English clubs had the highest combined spending on international transfers during this summer’s transfer window, according to analysis conducted by FIFA. According to world governing bodies International Transfer View published on Tuesday, in the game for men English clubs spent a total of $ 1,146.6 million (832.4 million) between June 1 and August 31 this year. England topped the list with a figure that was higher than that of the countries that were second and third together Italy and France at $ 473.8 million (34 343.9 million) and $ 428.9 million (31 311.4 million) respectively. This total spending by English clubs included Romelu Lukaku who joined Chelsea from Inter for 97 97.5 million and Jadon Sancho was transferred to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund for milion 73 million. Image:

Raphael Varane was introduced to Manchester United fans at Old Trafford before their match against Leeds after signing by Real Madrid

In some of the other big international deals, Cristiano Ronaldo was sensationally reunited with Manchester United from Juventus for 12.9 million plus 6. 6.9 million in extras, Raphael Varane reached Old Trafford in a 41 41 million deal from Real Madrid, while Ibrahima Konate signed for Liverpool from RB Leipzig for a fee of milion 36 million. England also led the way in terms of the number of incoming transfers (380) and outgoing (494). In terms of money received from transfer fees, England was third with $ 409.8 million (297.5 million) – German clubs earned the most, $ 462.7 million (335.9 million). The report said total overall spending on men’s game fees had fallen 7.5 percent from last year, from $ 4.02 billion ($ 2.9 billion) to $ 3.72 billion ($ 2.7 billion) – a record break $ 5.8 billion (approximately $ 2.1 billion) in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic. The number of international transfers agreed was very similar to last year, at 7,748 compared to 7,771 – 6,549 had fees, compared to 6,498 in the 2020 statistics. Image:

English national team player Nikita Parris joins Arsenal for a record club fee over the summer

In the women’s game, the total number of international transfers completed was 576, representing an increase of 8.7 percent from 2020 (530), and the number of deals involving a fee increased by 72.2 percent, rising from 18 to 31. Everton broke their transfer record to sign Swedish midfielder Hanna Bennison from Rosengard, Nikita Parris left Lyon for Arsenal for a record club fee, while Manchester City signed Champions League winners Vicky Losada from Barcelona. , In some of the higher profiles. taken. The total cost of transfer fees was $ 1.24 million (8 899,378), the first time this figure had exceeded $ 1 million (7 725,405). That was a 51.4 percent increase over the 2020 amount ($ 821,800, or 59 596,565).

