Dubai World Cup Day Courses Increase to $ 30.5 Million – News Horse Racing







The Dubai World Cup Day program on March 26, 2022 will now be worth $ 30.5 million, and the Dubai World Cup Carnival has also received a cash prize, the Dubai Racing Club announced on Tuesday. The 2021-2022 racing season starts on November 4 and the wallet money offered throughout the season has grown to over $ 40 million. Each race on the March 26 World Cup card in Dubai will be worth at least $ 1 million, while Super Saturday on March 5 its winning prize rose to over $ 2.2 million. The Prize for Prize 3 of the G1 Al Maktoum Challenge and G1 Jebel Hatta are now worth $ 450,000 and $ 350,000 respectively. The domestic racing season has grown by over $ 2.3 million in wallets, and the Dubai World Cup Carnival (DWCC), which starts on January 13 and is sponsored by Emirates Airlines, is now valued at more than $ 7.5 million. Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of the Racing Club in Dubai, said: The directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Governor of Dubai, to increase The money for the 2021-2022 Flat Racing Season is part of Dubai’s commitment to supporting global equestrian competitions in overcoming the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as raising horizons of excellence in domestic and international racing. Under the guidance of His Highness, Dubai has been proactive in ensuring that horse racing continues to thrive in a protected environment that ensures the safety of all participants without compromising the passion and competitive spirit that enlivens the sport. As a major hub for equestrian events, Dubai will continue to take the lead in introducing initiatives that promote the sector and revitalize the global fraternity of equestrian owners, trainers and other equestrian professionals. We look forward to witnessing the most iconic races, discovering new stars and celebrating this wonderful sport in our new season, which starts in November, he added. Sheikh Rashid concluded: I would like to express my personal thanks and appreciation to everyone involved in the industry and sport we love, including the owners, coaches, riders and all the staff working in the stables that have been a great asset to industry both domestically and across the globe, to stay close to horse racing in what has been a challenging 18 months. I would also like to thank our loyal fans and sponsors of the horse races for their continued support. ” <a href="http://as2.paulickreport.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6bea04b&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" data-src="http://as2.paulickreport.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=69&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a6bea04b" border="0" alt=""/></a> New to the Paulick Report? Click here to subscribe to our daily email newsletter to keep up with this and other stories happening in the purebred industry.

