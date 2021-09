UN climate conference “should continue” despite calls for postponement over Covid, official says

The Climate Action Network (CAN), which includes groups from more than 130 countries, argued that the failure to provide vaccines to millions of people in poor countries, as well as the high cost of travel and accommodation, has made it impossible. ensuring COP26 Talks will be “safe, comprehensive and fair”.

“Our concern is that those countries most affected by the climate crisis and those countries that suffer from a lack of support from rich nations in providing vaccines will be left out and will be highlighted by their lack in COP26,” he said. Tasneem Essop Climate Action Network Executive Director in a statement.

“There has always been an inherent power imbalance within the UN climate talks and this has now been compounded by the health crisis,” Essop wrote. “Given the current deadline for COP26, it is difficult to imagine that there could be fair participation from South Global in safe conditions and should therefore be postponed.”

The CAN also expressed concern about the exclusion of delegates, journalists and civil society groups from coronavirus red list countries in the UK. People who have been on red list countries within 10 days of arriving in the UK are barred from entering the country.

Some countries on the red list are among the most vulnerable to climate change, including the Maldives and Bangladesh. COP26 President Alok Sharma, a British MP, responded on Twitter and noted the UK government’s steps to ensure that delegates are provided with vaccines, and that those from the red list countries are accommodated. “Climate change has not taken a break, that ‘s why # COP26 has to go in person in November,” he wrote on Twitter. “The UK is funding quarantine hotels for delegates accredited by red-listed countries. This is in addition to our vaccine offer to ensure a comprehensive, accessible and safe summit for covid.” Sharma is currently in China, where he has discussed “goals” for the talks, he said in a special post on Twitter with CAN said promises from the UK for rapid vaccines have not been fulfilled and that many delegates have not received their first blows. Most vaccines require two injections and are usually separated by at least eight weeks. The talks are now only two months away. “Repeated requests to the British Presidency for clarity about support for logistics and quarantine costs have also not been presented or made public causing uncertainty and anxiety,” the CAN statement said. The Glasgow talks are seen as crucial as scientists warn that the world needs to dramatically reduce fossil fuel emissions over the next decade to have a chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Global warming of 2 degrees Celsius will result in significant global changes, including more frequent and intense extreme weather events, with some ecosystems crossing critical turning points. If COP26 continues, it would be one of the largest international personal events held since the Covid-19 explosion.

