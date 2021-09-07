Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

The last:

With the exclusion of criminal charges, the investigation into dozens of deaths at CHSLD Herron begins.

The head of a senior association of pharmaceutical manufacturers says they are now releasing doses of coronavirus vaccines at a rate of about $ 1.5 billion a month, so rich governments that have been short on dose reserves “no longer need to do this “.

The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) says increased production could help offset open inequalities in access to COVID-19 doses that have left developing countries far behind in vaccination rates.

IFPM General Manager Thomas Cueni said 7.5 billion doses have been produced so far and cited forecasts by an independent adviser that 12 billion doses would be available worldwide by the end of the year and almost twice as many as in June 2022 .

At such production rates, rich G7 countries can adequately vaccinate their populations, including booster injections for those in need, and still have enough to donate 1.2 billion doses to other countries.

“The news needs to change the game about vaccine parity,” he said. “We can not be insensitive to the fact that so far only about six percent of Africa’s adult population has received full vaccination, while in many western countries we are over 70 percent plus.”

The boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been prepared for shipment at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo plant in Portage, Mich., In December 2020. (Morry Gash / Pool / Reuters)

Critics have criticized the industry for claiming to have put profits on people, and leading manufacturers like Pfizer and Moderna have reported huge increases in revenue and profits after sales of their mRNA vaccines.

The World Health Organization has repeatedly called on governments and manufacturers to do more to ensure that vaccines are distributed more evenly, insisting that the pandemic could be exacerbated and exacerbated, such as the emergence of new variants if large parts of the world remain unvaccinated. The WHO has also praised the rapid development of the industry and the proliferation of COVID-19 vaccines that have helped save lives.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, called on the industry to distribute more through the United Nations-backed COVAX program that Gavi runs instead of reaching bilateral distribution agreements with individual countries.

“The main challenge facing the global response to COVID-19 is no longer one of adequate vaccine production, it is about ensuring that the vaccines that are being produced are meeting those that need them most,” Gavi said. in a statement.

–From The Associated Press, last updated at 2am

What is happening all over Canada

LOOK |More focus is needed on stopping the spread within Canada, says the specialist: International travel protections in Canada are strong, but not perfect, says the specialist There are strong layers of protection to stop the transmission of COVID-19 by international travelers entering Canada, but the country should also focus on vaccinating the most vulnerable Canadians, says Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious disease specialist in Toronto. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press) 1:32

COVID-19 exposure notices are issued for 2 Air North flights between Whitehorse and Vancouver.

LOOK | Prohibiting unvaccinated people from flying could have profound implications for the North: Prohibiting unvaccinated people from flying could have profound implications for the North Governments plan to keep unvaccinated people out of domestic flights could have a deeper effect in Northern Canada, where travel can be a necessity and even a lifesaver. 2:07

What is happening all over the world

As of Tuesday, more than 221.3 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.5 million.

IN Americas, Idaho public health executives have activated “care crisis standards” for the state’s northern hospitals because there are more COVID-19 patients than institutions can treat. They warned residents they might not receive the care they would normally expect if they needed to be hospitalized. Idaho has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the United States.

A nurse attends a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, Aug. 31. Public health executives have activated ‘crisis care standards’ for the state’s northern hospitals. (Kyle Green / Associated Press)

IN Asia, New Delhi Prime Minister Ganga Ram Hospital is increasing its oxygen storage capacity by 50 percent, has installed a one-kilometer pipeline that transports gas directly to the COVID-19 ICUs, and is installing equipment to keep oxygen flow high. all in an effort to treat patients with COVID-19.

Private hospital medical director Dr Satendra Katoch says the facility wants to “prepare for the worst” as India prepares for its fall festival season and a possible third wave of COVID-19.

Somewhere else, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that some residents from China and the former Portuguese colony of Macau will be allowed to enter the city without undergoing quarantine starting in September. 15. She said the government would allow up to a total of 2,000 residents from both countries to enter the financial center every day, subject to certain requirements, such as a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival.

Visitors will have to pass 14 days quarantine when returning to mainland or Macau.

LOOK | COVs filled with COVID-19 are growing in the US: COVID-19 fills the ICUs in the US The recent increase in COVID-19 cases is pushing intensive care units to the brink in the US and killing 1,500 people a day as summer falls and officials plan to start boosting vaccinations later in September. 1:50

IN Asia-Pacific region, the territory outside France of New Caledonia has reported the first three cases of COVID-19-confirmed infections.

The remote Pacific Ocean archipelago, so far, was free of coronavirus. To date, more than 30 percent of New Caledonia’s population of about 270,000 have been vaccinated against the disease.

IN Africa, The oil hub of Nigeria ‘s Delta region may need a new COVID-19 blockade, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike said in a speech Monday.

The state capital, Port Harcourt, is the gateway to the oil-producing region. The state’s 10,809 confirmed cases of COVID-19 make it the third worst-hit state in Africa’s most populous country, after Lagos and the territory of the federal capital Abuja.

–-By The Associated Press and Reuters, last updated at 9:45 a.m. EET



Do you have questions about this story? We are responding as much as we can to the comments.