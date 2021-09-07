American Academic Conference on Hindu Targeting Hindu Groups Human Rights News

Boston, USA For the first time in the United States, researchers and academics from various American and international universities have gathered to host a major online conference on Hindutva.

Sponsored by the departments and centers of more than 53 universities, most of them from the US, including Harvard, Stanford and Princeton, the Hindutva Global Dismantling Conference will discuss various issues related to Hindu supremacist ideology in India and elsewhere.

Hindutva refers to a centuries-old right-wing movement that aims to create an ethnic Hindu state from a multicultural India, home to more than 200 million Muslims.

The three-day conference, starting on September 10, will host various panels on global Hindutva, caste oppression, Islamophobia and minority persecution in India, featuring more than 25 academics, activists and journalists as speakers.

Over the past three weeks, conference organizers and speakers have come to an end from harassment and intimidation by various Hindu right-wing groups and individuals who resolutely opposed the conference, calling it a Hindu-phobic gathering.

Organizers insist the conference aims only to discuss the global implications of Hindutva and create resources for an anti-Hindutva pedagogy in the academy.

Hindutva Approach Teacher Book

Since the day Meena Kandasamys’s name was published by conference organizers as one of the speakers, she has been harassed and abused incessantly online.

A poet and caste activist, Kandasamy told Al Jazeera that a poem she wrote 10 years ago was taken by Hindu groups, claiming it was offensive and mocking Hindu gods.

Kandasamy received numerous emails warning him against attending the conference. On Twitter and Instagram, the Hindu right targeted her family, her children and even issued death threats.

This is what happens when you oppose Hindutva & caste and religious atrocities committed in the name of Sanatana Dharma. First, the killing of the characters. Next, target your children. Not separating to reinforce hatred but to show their hatred is aimed at the most vulnerable part of you. pic.twitter.com/XrmJrKvVyz Dr Meena Kandasamy iavil (meenakandasamy) September 3, 2021

This is the Hindutva textbook approach. They just enjoy killing characters, slandering my personal life, asking about the origins of my children, asking if they were born to a father, Kandasamy told Al Jazeera.

Hindutva groups in both the US and India are shocked by the great academic support for the conference and they just want to silence us at all costs.

On September 3, the Hindu Janajagruti Summit, a far-right group whose members are accused of killing activist journalist Gauri Lankesh in 2017, wrote a letter to India’s Interior Minister Amit Shah, calling for action against the speakers. India-based conference.

University of Delhi professor Nandani Sundar, who is also one of the speakers at the conference, received hateful emails and tweeted on Twitter.

This is what Hindutva groups have done in India by closing seminars threatening the organizers, physical disruption etc. Now they are doing the same globally, Sundar told Al Jazeera.

Allegations of Hinduphobia

Several U.S.-based Hindu groups have campaigned aggressively and pressured participating universities to withdraw from the conference, saying it promotes Hinduophobia and anti-Hindu hatred, a charge denied by organizers.

Over the past three weeks, Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA), the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) and the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) claim to have collectively sent more than 1.3 million emails to dozens of universities withdrawing their support for the conference.

Last week, the HAF issued an email action warning, urging non-resident Indians (NRIs) to write letters to the Indian Foreign Ministry to persuade cosponsoring universities to reconsider their connection to the conference.

We are watching how right-wing American Hindu groups harass, intimidate and endanger academics, including students. What you are doing is unacceptable. It’s unethical, hateful and very, very dangerous. Stop. now #Hindutva Dr. Audrey Truschke (@AudreyTruschke) September 5, 2021

David Ludden, professor of history at New York University, one of the co-sponsoring schools, admitted to receiving thousands of emails, but says his department will not back down.

Administrators did receive emails claiming that the conference represented anti-Hindu ideology. They contacted me and I explained that this is an academic conference aimed at expanding the production of knowledge about Hindutva, including a critical analysis of its claim to represent Hindus, Hinduism and Indian culture, Ludden told Al Jazeera.

Ludden further said the latest efforts are part of a global strategy to stifle critical discourse that Hindutva supporters fear will undermine their credibility as claimants of the Hindu tradition.

Ohio State Senator and Republican politician Niraj Antanny also issued a statement condemning the conference, calling it racism and bigotry against Hindus.

I will always stand strong against Hinduphobia, he said.

Al Jazeera approached CoHNA and Senator Antani to seek more clarity on their Hinduphobia allegations, but received no response.

The anti-conference campaign aims to close the conference and send a clear signal to all Hindutva critics, conference organizers told Al Jazeera in an email statement.

Organizers and other academics call it a coordinated effort by U.S.-based right-wing Hindu groups to quell any criticism of Hindu nationalism while confusing Hindutva, the political movement, and Hinduism, the religion.

Gyanendra Pandey, professor of history at Emory University, one of the participating schools, said a deliberate attempt is being made to create confusion over the use of the terms Hindutva and Hinduism.

Anyone with any serious knowledge of South Asia knows the difference between Hindutva and Hinduism, Pandey told Al Jazeera.

Hindutva is almost the polar opposite of Hinduism. It is an aggressive political movement aimed at installing an exclusivist, Hindu nationalist regime in India, in line with authoritarian right-wing movements in many other parts of the world today, and requires careful study and analysis, which will contribute to the Dismantling Conference. Hindutva tek, he said.

Attack on academic freedom

Purnima Dhavan, associate professor of history at the University of Washington, Seattle, and a member of the South Asian Scholars Collective, expressed serious concerns about intimidation of conference organizers and speakers by right-wing Hindu groups.

It will have serious and negative consequences on academic work, Dhavan told Al Jazeera.

Creates an atmosphere of fear in the classroom when faculty and students know they will be bullied, bullied, or threatened for any discussion or debate about these topics.

Last week, more than 50 South Asian diaspora organizations, 937 academics from around the world, including scholars of genocide and mass violence, issued a statement in support of the conference and called for an end to the attacks by the Hindu right to academic freedom.

The intimidation campaign carried out by Hindutva members cannot be allowed to take root in academia in the US, Europe or worldwide. Free speech must be protected, the statement said.

John L Esposito, professor of religion and international affairs at Georgetown University, echoed Dhavans’ concerns. He said the Hindutva movement in the US is very active and uses various tools, such as writing letters to university administrations and threatening scholars with lawsuits, to disrupt academic freedom.

The threat of these groups has increased significantly in recent years. These groups want to silence any empirical analysis, based on facts and criticisms of Hindutva by scholars, Esposito told Al Jazeera.

He called on the American academy to launch more debates and discussions on Hindutva.

Academics have a professional and moral obligation to respond to Hindutva, as they would to accusations of anti-Semitism, Islamophobia or racism, Esposito said.

Stanford University anthropologist Thomas Blom Hansen, a leading expert on Hindu nationalism, who himself has been at the forefront of right-wing Hindu attacks in recent years, called on US-based institutions to vigorously defend academic freedom.

It is important not to give up and put pressure on forces that represent themselves as representatives of Hindus as such, but that actually represent the interests of a foreign government, Hansen told Al Jazeera.

Institutions need to grow to help with that task, rather than worrying about reputation or potential donors, Hansen added.