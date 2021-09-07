The Taliban name former Guantanamo detainees and one of the FBI’s most wanted men in the new caretaker government





No woman or member of Afghanistan’s ousted leadership was elected to cabinet posts or appointed to advisory roles, despite the Taliban’s promises of inclusive government and a more moderate form of Islamic rule than when it was last in power. , from 1996 to 2001.

The Taliban named Mohammad Hassan Akhund, a close aide to the late Taliban founder Mohammad Omar, as caretaker prime minister, and Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of the group’s co-founders, was named his deputy. Mohamed Yaqoob, Omar’s son, was appointed acting defense minister.

The selection conveys a vision for the future that will do little to allay concerns among foreign governments as the Taliban seek international recognition and desperate help. Without access to frozen funds from the US and other nations, as well as the International Monetary Fund, Afghanistan faces a deteriorating humanitarian and economic situation. Global leaders and lenders are still waiting to see how the Taliban will treat the opposition, women, and religious and ethnic minorities.

In a phone call Tuesday with Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan, the Iranian foreign minister called for an Afghan government based on dialogue between all groups and stressed the need to form a comprehensive government that reflects the diverse ethnic composition of country.

“We represent all of Afghanistan and we speak at the level of all of Afghanistan and our war was based on all of Afghanistan. We are not people of one tribe or ethnicity, nor do we believe in that,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement. press conference in Kabul on Tuesday, announcing the interim government. Zabihullah said in a statement that the new government would protect “the country’s highest interest” and uphold Sharia law as interpreted by the Taliban. The militant group said it would soon appoint a permanent leadership. Former Guantanamo detainees, one of the FBI’s most wanted men The line-up, which includes former Guantanamo detainees, members of a US-designated terrorist group and subjects of international sanctions lists, provides the first glimpse of how the Taliban leadership in Afghanistan will begin to take shape. Like many in the next Taliban cabinet, caretaker Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund is under United Nations sanctions. A Taliban member for a long time, he has been the leader of Shura, or the group’s Leadership Council, for about two decades. Some analysts had initially suggested Abdul Ghani Baradar for the lead role. Baradar served in the Taliban political bureau in Doha, Qatar, and led the Taliban’s peace talks with the United States. He recently arrived in Afghanistan after a 20-year exile and reportedly met with CIA chief William J. Burns. Two senior members of the Haqqani network, a US-designated terrorist group linked to the Taliban and al-Qaeda, will also be in the interim government. Both have been sanctioned by the UN and the US. Sirajuddin Haqqani, head of the network, will be acting interior minister. Haqqani has been one of the two deputy leaders of the Taliban since 2016. A member of the FBI’s “most wanted” list, he has a $ 10 million reward in his head. Khalil Haqqani, Sirajuddin’s uncle, was appointed acting minister for refugees. He has a ransom of $ 5 million for his previous relationship with Al Qaeda. Two other members of the Haqqani clan were also appointed to positions in the interim government. Four men who held senior government positions had previously been arrested by the U.S. at Guantanamo Bay and released as part of a prisoner exchange for Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in 2014: The Taliban appointed Noorullah Noori as acting Minister of Border and Tribal Affairs, Abdul Haq Wasic as Acting Director of Intelligence, Khairullah Khair as Minister of Information and Culture, and Mohammad Fazil Mazloom as Deputy Minister of Defense. The fifth prisoner released in the 2014 trade, Mohammed Nabi Omari, was appointed the new governor of the southeastern province of Khost last month, according to the Taliban. They were mostly middle-ranking and senior officials in the Taliban regime that was ousted in 2001 and arrested at the start of the war in Afghanistan. Women were not included in the new government Tuesday’s announcement came a day after the Taliban took control of the last Afghan province and amid the biggest street protests since the militant group took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, taking control of the capital Kabul and attacking the presidential palace without firing a single shot. is in. Among the hundreds of protesters were women demanding equal rights under Taliban rule and full participation in political life. Demonstrations were broken up by the Taliban, with reports that some protesters were violently beaten and others arrested. Taliban leaders have publicly insisted that women will play a prominent role in society in Afghanistan and have access to education. But they are not involved in talks to form a government. In recent weeks, the Taliban have signaled that women should stay home and, in some cases, militants have ordered women to leave their jobs. No women minister was mentioned in Tuesday’s announcement, and Zabihullah only said the Taliban would deal with the issue. “Following today’s news of the exclusion of women in the new government announced by the Taliban, I join many around the world in expressing my disappointment and concern for a development that calls into question recent commitments to protect and respect rights. of Afghan women and girls, “said Pramila Patten, acting UN Women, urging the Taliban to abide by their obligations under constitutional provisions and international treaties to ensure equality for all citizens. “I note with further concern the reporting of the use of force by the authorities in Kabul against peaceful protesters, mainly women, who demanded equal enjoyment of their rights. These actions reinforce and validate concerns about the restrictions imposed in practice. on women’s rights, including their right to participate in public and political life, “she said. In response to questions about the Taliban’s crackdown on protesters, Zabihullah said illegal demonstrations would not be allowed.

CNN’s Jack Guy contributed to this report.

