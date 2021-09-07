A Hole, a Tunnel, a 32-Yard Crawl: Palestinians Still Free After Jailbreak





JERUSALEM It was about 1:30 a.m. Monday when the first prisoner raised his head through a hole in a dirt track in northeastern Israel and pulled himself to the ground. Then came a second man, then a third. Within about 10 minutes, three other Palestinian prisoners had emerged from the pit after crawling nearly 32 meters from their cell inside the prison, one of Israel’s seven maximum security prisons. All six militants have since disappeared, in what prison officials say is the largest Palestinian prison in 23 years. Against the backdrop of the Jewish New Year celebrations, the escape sparked a still fruitless search across northern Israel and the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, involving hundreds of police officers and soldiers at dozens of checkpoints. The incident constitutes a rare humiliation of the Israeli security institution and has provoked alarm over security errors that may have helped the fugitives escape.

And it has launched a cascade of gossip and humor, filling social media with parent comparing escape with plots of Hollywood movies, as well as unconfirmed rumors of how the militants escaped.

What is certain is that the six men left their shared cell by removing a small portion of the floor of their shower room, the video released by the prison service showed. They then landed in a pre-existing underground cavity that lay beneath the prison and on its perimeter, allowing them to evade 40 prison guards, three watchtowers, two walls, two barbed wire fences, and a pack of sniper dogs. , said a spokeswoman for the prison service, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the details of the escape. At least part of their escape route was dug by the inmates themselves, the spokeswoman added, although military experts were still assessing the extent of their excavation, how long it took and the tools they used. Surveillance cameras captured the men emerging from the pit on farmland southeast of the prison around 1:30 a.m., the spokeswoman said. But prison, police and army officials were unable to confirm widespread reports that the fugitives made their way to the surface using a spoon.

The six men were among about 5,000 Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails after being convicted or charged with militant activity. Five are members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an Islamic militant group, the prison service said. The sixth is the most popular, and also bizarre: Zakaria Zubeidi, a 45-year-old former commander in the Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, an armed group closely linked to Fatah, the secular political party that dominates Palestinian institutions in the West Bank.

Mr. Zubeidi became a prominent militant leader in the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, during the 2000s and was accused of orchestrating several terrorist attacks against Israelis, but was not caught. He was involved in a general amnesty in 2007. About 3,000 Palestinians and 1,000 Israelis were killed in the intifada. Mr Zubeidi later renounced violence, turning to political theater and becoming director of the Liberty Theater in Jenin, his hometown north of the West Bank. But Israeli officials investigated him back in 2019, arresting him for alleged involvement in recent West Bank attacks on Israeli settlers, including an assassination attempt. He was being held in Gilboa, a prison with maximum security about four kilometers north of the West Bank, pending a court ruling. Four of his cellmates had long been convicted, each sentenced to life in prison for various terrorist acts, the prison service said. Two of them Muhammad and Mahmoud al-Arida were brothers, both convicted of attempted murder. A third, Eham Kamamji, was jailed for kidnapping and killing an Israeli teenager, Eliyahu Asheri. A fourth, Yacoub Kadiri, was sentenced to two life sentences for attempted murder and planting a bomb.

The fifth fugitive, Munadil Nafayat, had not yet been charged. All six were from the Jenin area, about 10 miles southwest of Gilboa, a fact that made Israeli commentators wonder why such high-profile prisoners were allowed to be imprisoned so close to their families and support network, some of them whom the prisoners might have helped plan and execute their escape.

Other mistakes that may have helped the escape included publishing a prison project on the architectural firms website; the failure of prison authorities to turn on a blocking device that would have prevented inmates from communicating on smuggled cell phones into the prison; and the decision to group these prisoners in the same cell, even though three of them were considered a flight hazard. Security officials did not confirm reports in the Israeli news media that a prison guard had slept in a watchtower as the prisoners fled. Among the Palestinians, their escape was widely hailed as a heroic act of resistance to the Israeli occupation. Israeli prisons cast a long shadow over Palestinian life; most Palestinians know someone either currently or previously in detention. Therefore, many Palestinians celebrated a rare and symbolic outrage for the Israeli security institution, which directly runs more than 60 percent of the West Bank and exercises some control over the rest of the West Bank and Gaza.

The lack of freedom we experience as Palestinians is why everyone was affected by this, said Yehia Zubeidi, Zakaria Zubeidi’s younger brother, in a telephone interview. It all has more to do with our demand for freedom than with the current escape operation.

Zubayd, the youngest, said he had not heard from his brother since his escape, nor did he expect him to break the cover by returning home. Zubeidi and his fugitive comrades may have been last seen by a taxi driver who saw some figures behaving suspiciously in the fields near the prison early in the morning, the driver said in an interview with Yediot Ahronot newspaper. The driver later alerted police, in what is believed to be the moment authorities were first notified of the possibility of a jailbreak. The six fugitives were confirmed to be completely missing two hours after their escape, following a phone call from all 400 inmates in Gilboa, the prison service said. About 80 inmates have been transferred to other prisons as a precaution, while Gilboa prison authorities are searching the site for signs of other escape routes. As of Tuesday evening, the fugitives remained free amid fears by Israeli officials that the longer they remained free, the greater their escape would lead to a violent confrontation. In 1987, five members of the Islamic Jihad also escaped from an Israeli prison, an act linked to the start of the first intifada. Speaking on condition of anonymity to talk about an active investigation, a security official said three people were arrested on Tuesday in Naura, an Arab village near a prison in northern Israel, on suspicion of helping fugitives.

A second security official said investigators leading the search believed the six split into groups shortly after the escape. Rawan Sheikh Ahmad contributed reporting from Haifa and Ronen Bergman from Tel Aviv.

