Iran signals challenge after scolding IAEA report | Middle East News

The Iranian envoy to the IAEA says no one can tell Iran to suspend its nuclear activities after the UN nuclear agency criticizes Tehran for its previous nuclear activities.

Tehran, Iran Iran has responded to a critical report by the United Nations on nuclear surveillance, signaling a difficult road ahead as world powers continue to try to restore the 2015 nuclear deal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in two confidential reports Tuesday, quoted by Western media, that Iran has continued to increase production of highly enriched uranium while failing to resume full co-operation with nuclear inspectors.

He also said the overseer is deeply concerned about the long-standing issue of the presence of nuclear materials in some undeclared countries, something he says Iran has not yet adequately explained.

The release of the report prompted Iran IAEA envoy Kazem Gharibabadi to say that no one could tell Iran to suspend its nuclear activities, which he said were in line with his non-proliferation commitments, as long as that unilateral US sanctions remain in force.

The US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, imposing tough sanctions that continue to be imposed by President Joe Biden as all signatories, including China, Russia and European powers, try to restore the deal.

Iran is now enriching uranium to 60 percent, its highest rate ever, in response to sanctions other than attacks on its nuclear sites and the assassination of one of its top nuclear scientists. The agency said Iran’s reserves of 60 percent enriched uranium have now reached 10 kilograms.

On Tuesday, Gharibabadi also said that a three-month interim agreement reached in late February to prevent a partial curtailment of IAEA monitoring activities, which had previously been extended for another month, had also expired. is under no obligation to extend it further.

It is unclear whether Iran is still recording its nuclear facilities with the agency’s cameras, or holding the tapes. But if the tapes are destroyed, as Iran has threatened it would happen if US sanctions are not lifted, the IAEA will face a significant gap in its monitoring activities in Iran.

On the issue of nuclear particles being detected in undeclared places, the Iranian envoy said the issue dates back to about two decades ago and Iran has offered sufficient co-operation.

The agency must maintain its independence and professionalism, and members of the agency must seriously refrain from trying to use it to achieve their political goals, Gharibabadi said, noting that Iran accounts for more than one-fifth of all monitoring. IAEA while the agency does not conduct any inspections in Israel.

Western powers and Israel, which have said it has greatly accelerated its military plan to deal with Iran’s nuclear program, are worried that Tehran may seek a nuclear weapon. Iran has consistently maintained that it will never pursue a bomb.

Tuesday’s report was the first IAEA quarterly report released during the presidency of Ebrahim Raisi, which maintains a tougher approach to the West than its predecessor.

Raisi and his foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, have said they are in favor of negotiations leading to the lifting of sanctions, but denounce US efforts to hold talks under pressure.

Since April, six rounds of talks have been held in Vienna to restore the nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). While progress has been made, important issues remain unresolved and talks broke down in late July to allow Raisi to form his own administration.

No date has been set for the return to Vienna, but the next IAEA conference on September 21 could be significant.

The US, backed by European powers, could once again consider pushing for censorship against Iran, something Iran has warned could make reaching a deal on the nuclear deal significantly more complicated.