Normally, you need a permit under Environmental Permit Regulations (England and Wales) 2016 to discharge wastewater treated wastewater treatment works ( WwTW ) in surface or groundwater. Permits contain conditions that control the quality of the flow you can download.

You may not be able to comply with your permit if you cannot get the chemicals you use to treat the leaks you discharge due to:

the UK’s new relationship with the EU

coronavirus (COVID-19)

other unavoidable supply chain failures, for example the failure of a supplier of treatment chemicals

If you follow the terms in this regulatory position statement ( RPS ) you can download the leaks without meeting the conditions in your permit.

You have to take written agreement by your company’s environmental agency account manager before using this RPS with

When this RPS apply

it RPS applies only to discharges of water and sewerage enterprises from WwTW which may not comply with permit conditions due to lack of chemicals to treat leaks due to:

the UK’s new relationship with the EU

coronavirus (COVID-19)

other unavoidable supply chain failures

You must demonstrate that you have taken all reasonable steps to comply with your permit. Reasonable steps include:

planning contingencies to avoid or minimize the breakdown of your business

response planning to minimize the impact and duration of non-compliance with your permit

it RPS does not apply to any other activity, even if it is under the same legislation. You may still need other permits or licenses for other activities you perform.

Conditions you must respect

You should contact your environmental agency’s company manager if you think you will not be able to agree to your permit. You should contact them when you have at least 2 weeks supply of chemicals and are unlikely to get enough further supplies.

You should give priority to using the chemicals you have, as much as possible, to treat the wastewater WwTW which have the greatest potential to cause environmental damage.

Contact your Environmental Agency’s water company account manager to discuss how to prioritize the use of chemicals. Implement the UK Water Agency’s joint risk assessment and the Environment. This is available from the Environment AgencyWith the Rating identifies 3 categories of WwTW Use one of these 3 categories for your own WwTW :

A: low risk to protect discharges from these WwTW is less critical and is likely to have low environmental impact and in the final stream of abstraction

is less critical and is likely to have low environmental impact and in the final stream of abstraction B: medium risk you should protect downloads from these WwTW as long as possible

as long as possible C: High risk is critical to protecting downloads from these WwTW , they are likely to have a high environmental impact or downstream abstraction

You should give greater priority to the use of chemicals for category C. WwTW with

You can not use this RPS for downloads from category C WwTW because the risk is too great.

Contact your water company account manager if your chemical supplies do not handle the entire category C adequately WwTW with

You need to resume using chemicals to treat the leaks as soon as possible.

You must comply with all other requirements of your environmental permit.

You need to keep notes of why you need to use this RPS For example, recordings of:

staff shortages

contractors are unavailable

supply chain failures

You should keep these notes for 2 years after that RPS has expired, including any extension thereof. You must make them available to the Environment Agency upon request.

You need to make sure that your activities do not endanger human health or the environment.

You must ensure that your discharge does not cause or endanger the cause of:

Significant environmental damage, including causing environmental damage as defined by the Environmental Damage (Prevention and Repair) Regulations (England) 2015

significant pollution or significant damage to water, air, soil, plants or animals

Application

A RPS means that the Environment Agency will not normally take enforcement action against you on condition:

your activity meets the description set out in this RPS

you respect the terms set out in this RPS

your activity does not and is unlikely to cause environmental pollution or harm human health

you have taken all reasonable steps to comply with your permit

If you act under this RPS , but feel that you may no longer be able to agree to its terms, you should tell the Environment Agency immediately.

When to check again