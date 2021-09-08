Vaccine protesters in Canada are targeting the events of Justin Trudeau’s campaignExBulletin

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the early federal election a political miscalculation as it looks like his party could lose seats. His campaign events are surrounded by vaccine fans.

In Canada, protesters against vaccines and vaccine mandates have spread in the campaign after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called early parliamentary elections last month. Emma Jacobs reports that groups of protesters have been targeted and have sometimes disrupted Trudeau appearances across the country.

EMMA JACOBS, BYLINE: Canada’s national election comes as there is an increase in COVID cases, mostly among the unvaccinated, leading to vaccination mandates from local and federal governments. Since then, thousands have taken part in protests against vaccine demands in bars and restaurants in Quebec and Ontario. Protesters have also followed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the campaign with messages that have shocked people accustomed to Canada’s usually softened political culture.

ALEX MARLAND: Somehow, there is only this level of additional anger that we are seeing here.

JACOBS: Alex Marland is Professor of Political Science at Memorial University of Newfoundland. Protesters have insulted the Liberal Party leader and held up posters of him heading in a noose. One of his events was canceled for security reasons.

MARLAND: This is something that never happened in the last memory.

JACOBS: According to Elizabeth Simons, deputy director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, protesters are freely organizing in groups on social media.

Simons ELIZABETH: Which Trudeau song. They share information about his itinerary, where he will be. They can carpool.

JACOBS: She says the same communities have also targeted provincial politicians, including conservatives, even sharing information on whether lights have been turned on in their homes to cars on the street.

SIMONS: We are quite nervous that we will see violence. Now, that violence is unlikely to take the form of someone actually addressing a politician or an official. That violence is likely to be the police or another protester or some kind of quarrel.

JACOBS: The prime minister and reporters were hit with gravel thrown by protesters Monday night. Trudeau has become increasingly strong in his criticism of demonstrators. At a stop in Sudbury, Ontario, last week, he said their stay is endangering other Canadians.

PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU: People out there screaming tonight, anti-vaccinators – they are wrong. They are wrong about how we go about this pandemic.

JACOBS: Trudeau went on to call on his main political opponent, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, to condemn the protesters. O’Toole has, but it is not clear that many were his supporters to get started. Aengus Bridgman is the director of the Canada Election Disinformation Project.

AENGUS BRIDGMAN: The Conservative Party of Canada has no anti-vaccine views and has been a very big kind of supporter of important government actions to fight the pandemic.

JACOBS: Canadian vaccine misinformation, according to Bridgman, has evolved with conspiracy theories in the United States, but remains on the political fringes.

BRIDGMAN: These protesters – they are taking up a lot of national space. But relatively, most Canadians are strongly in favor of vaccine passports and vaccination and disguise mandates.

JACOBS: However, this cannot help Trudeau’s re-election campaign. His decision to call early elections for September 20 may have been a political miscalculation. Polls now suggest his party could lose seats. But regardless of the outcome, University of Toronto political scientist Nelson Wiseman says the protesters would have used the campaign to get their message across.

NILSON WISEMAN: The most significant thing, in my opinion, is the type of language that is used and the threats. And that normalized.

JACOBS: And that will remain an urgent concern for any government.

For NPR news, I’m Emma Jacobs in Montreal.

