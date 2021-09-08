Nashville International Airport police sergeant to be arrested after ‘neighborhood riots’





HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hermitage man and sergeant employed by Nashville International Airport Police will be arrested following a neighborhood riot Monday night. According to a statement from Metro police, 48-year-old Anthony Thomas will be charged with aggravated vandalism, vandalism for misdemeanor and attempted aggravated assault. 1 was hospitalized after the Dickson shooting

Police say an AR-15 style rifle and ballistic armor were found on the roof of his home near a broken window. There was no indication that the weapon had been fired. Around 22:35 on Monday, a Brookmeadow Lane resident told police someone was breaking the windows of her home. At least five large windows were broken on both sides of the house. The resident was alone at the time and hid in the bedroom closet. She then armed herself with a pistol and accidentally fired a shot. The bullet then went through the wall of her house and into a neighbor’s house in the opposite direction from Thomas. No one was hurt. The man accused of harassing his ex-girlfriend was arrested on several charges in Hendersonville

At 10:38 p.m., a resident on Remington Park Road reported that someone had broken a window and damaged a storm glass door before attempting to enter the home through the front door. The resident fired twice when the door started to open. No one was hit. Hermit area officers arrived at the scene quickly and were able to stop Thomas in the front yard. He had blood from his arms and face. Police say he was speaking erratically and may have experienced a mental crisis. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com Following his dismissal, Thomas will be arrested. No other information was published immediately.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wkrn.com/news/sergeant-with-nashville-international-airport-police-to-be-arrested-following-neighborhood-disturbance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos