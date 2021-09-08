



PITTSBURGH, September 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Dave Dickey, AICP, has joined the firm as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Mr. Dickey will oversee the firm’s follow-up process, step up business development efforts, and develop and execute new business strategies to drive growth. He will provide leadership to all colleagues across the company responsible for growth and will take direct oversight of National Transport, Water, Bridge, Planning and Construction Services Leaders and the Proposal Development team. “I’m excited that Dave has joined Michael Baker International and I look forward to having his deep experience, extensive industry knowledge and exceptional leadership acumen to improve our strategic approach to growing and expanding our business.” said Brian A. Lutes, President and CEO of Michael Baker International. “As Chief Executive Officer and member of our Executive Leadership Team, Dave will bring fresh thinking and progressive, collaborative spirit to which he is known for developing workable plans to drive growth in Michael Baker.” Mr. Dickey brings a wealth of experience to his leadership position at Michael Baker, including a career in engineering consulting spanning more than three decades in leadership, operational management and growth. At AECOM and formerly URS, he served for nearly 20 years in leadership responsibility leadership roles involving both Operations and Business Development. Most recently, Mr. Dickey was Executive Vice President, Head of the Winning Working Group at AECOM, where he led a growth team focused on strategic and core goals across all lines of business, including bid and proposal teams. Mr. Dickey is a Certified Planner with experience in Engineering and Geology. He has a Bachelor of Science degree from Washington and Lee University IN Lexington, Virginiawith About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. Of the firm practicescover all aspects of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environment, construction, and software management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state, and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations as well intelligent transportAND design-constructionproject delivery Michael Baker is an industry leader who delivers expertise and quality. More than 3,000 firm employees in nearly 100 countries are committed to making a difference for customers and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement.

