International teacher couple Ralph Emmerink and Gaby Montejano met in a classroom. Ralph, born and raised in the Netherlands, had taken an overseas teaching position at the Euro-American School in Mexico, where Spanish lessons were offered to foreign teachers. Gaby was a teacher.

Gabys’s way of teaching had always been straightforward. She fondly remembers playing school as a child with her siblings and cousins. After graduating from high school, she enrolled in a program that focused on language teaching and didactics and became increasingly attracted to language acquisition. In her first year of graduate school, Gaby responded to a trial by Georgia Project, a U.S. nonprofit that helped school districts in Georgia by hiring local Spanish speakers to support Hispanic communities there. Gaby signed up and after a life change of two years, she gained her teaching approval. She stayed in Georgia for another five years, enjoying her teaching immensely. After seven years abroad, Gaby returned home to Mexico, where she met Ralph as a student in her class. Now in her 12thth year of study abroad, it reflects,

I am passionate about helping students learn a new language and helping them in the process. As a second language learner, I understand the difficulties it brings, which pushes me as an educator. Moreover, I appreciate the learning opportunities that come my way every day, other than the fact that no day is the same as the past!

Ralph, who has been teaching overseas for more than eight years, found his calling by accident. After vocational school and eight years as a chef, he enrolled in university at age 25 to study history, a passion since childhood. He says,

It was only during my time at Fontys University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands that I discovered that being in a classroom and teaching students about the wonders of the world and history, a career in education is what I really wanted to pursue. I have never regretted this decision. For me, being an educator is about making connections with students and becoming a meaningful and profound part of their lives.

Ralph was unable to find a teaching job in the Netherlands after earning a master’s degree from the University of Maastricht, so he joined Search Associates (SEARCH) for help seeking overseas teaching positions. Eventually, he completed his first international teaching work at the Euroamerican School in Monterrey.

After Ralph and Gaby met, they stayed four years working together at school before deciding it was time to look for new overseas teaching positions now as a couple. They wanted a school that offered International Baccalaureate (IB) Programs as they both felt a kinship bond with IB philosophy. They got their next meeting as a result of great preparation and good luck. Ralph explains,

Fortunately, Gaby and I both enrolled in SEARCH, so we benefited from the exhaustive school database, where a ton of information for each school helps candidates in the decision-making process. Me Me We think the daily updates that candidates receive are helpful. With With Our Collaborator, John Ritter, and his wife Susan, guided us through the process by providing us with useful information, tips, and additional resources that we can use in our job search.

In the process of gathering references for their job search in 2017, Gaby contacted the former principal of their school in Mexico, who had become the Head of Xiamen International School (XIS). John Godwin asked about the couples’ plans and promised to keep an eye out for opportunities in XIS. Fortunately, vacancies suitable for both became available!

Undoubtedly it is true that a tight network is useful when you find new job opportunities.

It did not take long for Gaby and Ralph to make their final decision. Not only did they feel a connection to John Godwin, but they also felt a connection to the teachers with whom John introduced them. They were interested in school and fascinated with the place. Yes it was easy to say. Gaby, EAL Coordinator at Schools, and Ralph, Middle School Program Coordinator, have been at XIS for five years.

During the global pandemic, the couple was fortunate to have had little or no disruption to their work. Ralph and Gaby had traveled around Bali, Malaysia and Cambodia when the crisis hit. Although their school closed for a good two months, they were able to provide online education, following almost the same schedule. By the end of March 2020, it was time to return to Xiamen.

The couple admits that the start of the 2020-2021 school year was particularly harsh as many of their colleagues were still stranded abroad. But we did it, they quickly add. And while Ralph and Gaby know that the Chinese government has done its utmost to reduce the pandemic, the inability to leave the country without jeopardizing their positions in the school has been difficult for them; Ralph and Gaby have not seen their families in two years. they more are able to say,

We have never regretted making the decision to explore opportunities abroad.

Ralph and Gaby love overseas lessons. They value the opportunity to work with colleagues and students from different backgrounds, and they have thrived on the close friendships in which colleagues become your family. The couple has nothing but encouragement for future international educators:

Go for it. It will definitely change your life, just as ours did. We have more opportunities to travel and explore the world, to learn new things and to enrich our lives beyond what we believe could be possible in our countries.



