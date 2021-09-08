Prison fire in Indonesia kills at least 41 people





A fire at a prison in Indonesia has killed at least 41 people and injured eight others, authorities said on Wednesday, adding to the sense of crisis facing the country’s overcrowded correctional system, which has already been hit by the pandemic. The cause of the fire at Tangerang Prison, about 25 kilometers west of Jakarta’s national capital, was still under investigation, said Rika Aprianti, a spokeswoman for the General Directorate of Prisons. But Jakarta police said they suspected it was caused by a short circuit in the prison’s electrical system. The image of dozens of orange-colored bags lying on the floor of a hospital was broadcast on national television in Indonesia on Wednesday morning, bringing home the human fire number. Yasonna Laoly, the law and human rights minister, visited the prison on Wednesday to inspect the damages and said he had instructed staff to focus on evacuating the prison and healing the victims.

I convey my deepest condolences to the victims of this fire, he said, adding that an investigation was under way. This is a tragedy that worries us all. Police said eight people were seriously injured in the blaze, though local media reported that more than 70 had suffered minor injuries. All those killed were prisoners, authorities said. Mrs. Aprianti said the fire had broken out around 1:45 a.m. in a cell block for inmates convicted in narcotics cases.

Tangerang Prison is in Banten Province, Tangerang, an industrial center on the western tip of the Indonesian island of Java.

The prison was facing overcrowding, Ms Aprianti said, with 2,069 inmates occupying a facility built to hold 900 inmates. She said only 13 guards were available to monitor the entire prison population during each shift. This is the challenge we are facing, she said. Authorities said the prison was working on identifying victims and communicating with affected families. The fire is likely to spark debate in Indonesia over the state of the prison system. By March 2020, the country had approximately 270,000 inmates, according to data cited by Human Rights Watch, which said the estimate was more than double the capacity of the systems. The pandemic has exacerbated the problems stemming from overcrowding. Human rights activists in recent months have called by the government to reduce the prison population after inmates became infected with Covid-19 in more than a dozen facilities in the country. A report last year by Human Rights Watch on the spread of Covid-19 in the country’s prisons described a poorly equipped prison system to contain explosions and care for sick inmates. He cited shortcomings in healthcare, water, sanitation and hygiene.

