Earthquake in Mexico: A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck southwest





The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.0 quake struck 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) northeast of Los Rgano de San Agustn, about eight miles from the Pacific coast resort town of Acapulco. It was measured at an initial depth of 7.8 miles (12.6 kilometers). In Mexico City, alarms could be heard shortly before the ground began to shake. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on her Twitter account that there were no initial reports of major damage in the capital, which is about 231 miles (372 kilometers) from the epicenter. Sheinbaum said many people had lost electricity and authorities were working to restore power. The city’s subway service said in a statement that train service has resumed after conducting a protocol review due to the quake. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration initially issued a tsunami warning after the quake, but has since been canceled. Earthquakes are not uncommon in Mexico due to its location on the edge of the North American tectonic plate. Two major earthquakes hit the country in September 2017, and on September 19, 1985, a magnitude 8.0 earthquake killed about 9,500 people in and around Mexico City. That earthquake left a huge scar on the city, resulting in changes to building codes and greater protection against earthquakes. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said there was no “significant damage” to the state of Guerrero, where the epicenter is located. While serious damage has not yet been reported from the epicenter, Lopez Obrador said authorities received reports of the stones falling.

